Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
wclo.com
Beloit man who pointed gun in Brodhead bar makes court appearance
The 22-year old Beloit man who is charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after pointing a gun at someone in a Brodhead bar makes his initial appearance in court. Clayton W Schultz appeared in Green County Court Friday afternoon where he faced additional charges of carrying a concealed...
wclo.com
Beloit man arrested in Brodhead for pointing gun at another patron
A 22-year-old Beloit man is under arrest after authorities say he pointed a gun at another customer at a tavern early last Sunday morning. Brodhead Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance between two patrons at an establishment on the 110 block of 1st Center Avenue just after 1:30 the morning of December 4th.
voiceofalexandria.com
Drunken driving crash in 2014 that killed preschool teacher draws 12-year prison sentence
Nearly eight years to the day after a 2014 crash in Fitchburg that killed a Stoughton woman, the woman who caused the crash was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for homicide by drunken driving. The case against Dawn M. Prado, 55, took that long to reach a conclusion...
wclo.com
Beloit PD name suspects in armed robbery turned chase
Beloit police have released the names of three men suspected to have committed an armed robbery in a parking lot outside CherryVale Mall, in Cherry Valley, Illinois, that led to a high-speed chase in Beloit. Darren Nicely, 19, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing,...
Rockford Police arrest man with a satchel full of cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car. According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Inside […]
wclo.com
Lengthy police pursuit ends in three arrests
Beloit police have three suspects in custody after what officers describe as a chase through a significant portion of the city. Officials say the pursuit Thursday afternoon followed an armed robbery in Winnebago County, Illinois. The chase ended shortly after the suspects crashed into several vehicles in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. Two people in one of the vehicles damaged needed to be taken to the hospital. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of...
wclo.com
Janesville man faces 4th OWI charge
A 37-year-old Janesville man is facing a charge of Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being arrested near the downtown. Janesville police say Christopher A. Dimas was stopped about 1:00 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Franklin Street for slow speed and an expired registration. The officer reports Dimas displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Other charges include Operating after Revocation and Open Intoxicants by the Driver.
wclo.com
Imposters burglarize Beloit home
Beloit police are warning residents about a scam involving burglars pretending to work for the water department. Officers say two individuals, described as Hispanic men in their mid 30’s, came to a residence in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue about 6:00 p.m. Thursday claiming to be city employees. While in the home, the pair distracted the residents while a third suspect entered the home and stole several items. The men were wearing bright yellow long sleeve shirts and lanyards with some type of ID badge. Police advise residents not to allow anyone in their home claiming to be a city employee, without having a city vehicle and city of Beloit identification.
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
nbc15.com
MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
Beloit Police arrest 3 after high-speed pursuit of armed robbery suspects
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say three suspects have been arrested after a high-speed chase resulted from an armed robbery at CherryVale Mall on Thursday. Cherry Valley Police said a robbery took place to an individual in the mall’s parking lot. Police were able to obtain video surveillance of the vehicle and the three […]
wlip.com
Authorities Say Two Arrested After Search Yields Large Amount of Drugs, Guns, & Explosives
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects are in custody following a bust that yielded a large amount of drugs, firearms, and homemade explosives. The Kenosha Drug Operations group executed a search warrant just before 5 AM Thursday morning in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Authorities say they recovered six firearms, eight...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year. Police said the man entered the Best...
Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide
MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict. RELATED:...
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputy Attacked After Responding to a Domestic Dispute
On Wednesday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Henry Road for the report of a physical domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joseph D. Smith of Polo for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Domestic Battery. Smith was taken into custody...
Burglars disguised as Beloit utility workers rob home
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three men, disguised as Beloit utility workers, stole from a home while the residents were there. According to Beloit Police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, two Hispanic men claiming to be from the city’s water department, knocked on the door of […]
Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman whose body wasn’t found for months
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman and hiding her body before it was found months later will stand trial in September of next year, court records show. Gregg Raether, 56, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly killing 55-year-old Patricia McCollough in July of this year. Police didn’t discover McCollough’s body until September 16, nearly...
fortatkinsononline.com
Flemming sentenced to six months in jail on misdemeanor charge
Tammy Flemming, the Fort Atkinson dog trainer who was found guilty of the mistreatment of animals after the death of a dog in her care, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor charge. Flemming was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, through the...
