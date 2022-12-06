ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

wclo.com

Beloit man who pointed gun in Brodhead bar makes court appearance

The 22-year old Beloit man who is charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after pointing a gun at someone in a Brodhead bar makes his initial appearance in court. Clayton W Schultz appeared in Green County Court Friday afternoon where he faced additional charges of carrying a concealed...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Beloit man arrested in Brodhead for pointing gun at another patron

A 22-year-old Beloit man is under arrest after authorities say he pointed a gun at another customer at a tavern early last Sunday morning. Brodhead Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance between two patrons at an establishment on the 110 block of 1st Center Avenue just after 1:30 the morning of December 4th.
BRODHEAD, WI
wclo.com

Beloit PD name suspects in armed robbery turned chase

Beloit police have released the names of three men suspected to have committed an armed robbery in a parking lot outside CherryVale Mall, in Cherry Valley, Illinois, that led to a high-speed chase in Beloit. Darren Nicely, 19, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing,...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Lengthy police pursuit ends in three arrests

Beloit police have three suspects in custody after what officers describe as a chase through a significant portion of the city. Officials say the pursuit Thursday afternoon followed an armed robbery in Winnebago County, Illinois. The chase ended shortly after the suspects crashed into several vehicles in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. Two people in one of the vehicles damaged needed to be taken to the hospital. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Janesville man faces 4th OWI charge

A 37-year-old Janesville man is facing a charge of Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being arrested near the downtown. Janesville police say Christopher A. Dimas was stopped about 1:00 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Franklin Street for slow speed and an expired registration. The officer reports Dimas displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Other charges include Operating after Revocation and Open Intoxicants by the Driver.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Imposters burglarize Beloit home

Beloit police are warning residents about a scam involving burglars pretending to work for the water department. Officers say two individuals, described as Hispanic men in their mid 30’s, came to a residence in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue about 6:00 p.m. Thursday claiming to be city employees. While in the home, the pair distracted the residents while a third suspect entered the home and stole several items. The men were wearing bright yellow long sleeve shirts and lanyards with some type of ID badge. Police advise residents not to allow anyone in their home claiming to be a city employee, without having a city vehicle and city of Beloit identification.
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Best Buy robbed by Culver's robberies suspect, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janseville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities said it is the same man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's locations across southern Wisconsin earlier this year. Police said the man entered the Best...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict. RELATED:...
MADISON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Deputy Attacked After Responding to a Domestic Dispute

On Wednesday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Henry Road for the report of a physical domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joseph D. Smith of Polo for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Domestic Battery. Smith was taken into custody...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman whose body wasn’t found for months

MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman and hiding her body before it was found months later will stand trial in September of next year, court records show. Gregg Raether, 56, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly killing 55-year-old Patricia McCollough in July of this year. Police didn’t discover McCollough’s body until September 16, nearly...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Flemming sentenced to six months in jail on misdemeanor charge

Tammy Flemming, the Fort Atkinson dog trainer who was found guilty of the mistreatment of animals after the death of a dog in her care, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor charge. Flemming was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, through the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

