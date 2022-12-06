cleveland.com photographer John Kuntz's favorite photos from Cleveland Browns’ 27-14 win over the Houston Texans

BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett hit the pillow just before Baker Mayfield orchestrated his historic comeback in the Rams’ 17-16 victory over the Raiders on Thursday night. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t see it happening,” Garrett said Friday during his locker room press conference. “So I went to sleep. I went to sleep in the end of the third. I was like 3 to 16, new team, maybe he’ll get them next week. I went to sleep, I woke up. But right before I went to sleep, I was with my (physical therapist Jon Lee). I said, ‘Maybe you should stay up. There’s a possibility he could bring him back.’ I was like, ‘you let me know in the morning.’ And so I wake up and there’s a text waiting on me. He’s like, ‘You won’t believe it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I will.’”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO