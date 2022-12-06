Buzz Question: So, my GIRLFRIEND went out of town for a week and I DOG SAT her dog while she was away. I took the dog to my house for the week. Well, during the week, THE DANG DOG got out and was lost. I looked everywhere for the dog and he was gone for a good 3 days. But, he finally showed back up. I got him washed up and groomed/ Thankfully he showed back up 1 day before my girlfriend got back. I haven't told her about the incident and don't plan too because I feel she will hold it against me, right?

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO