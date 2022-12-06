Read full article on original website
Top 5 Insane Questions Texans Are Asked When Venturing Out of State
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!
Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Can You Legally Live In An RV on Your Property in Texas?
We know you can live in an RV in a mancamp, but can you legally live in an RV on your own property in Texas?. Usually, when you live in an RV in a mancamp it is considered temporary housing, but if you decided to move on to a friend's or co-worker's property in your RV because you have decided to live here permanently, is that still legal?
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
Top 5 States That Have The Most Trucks! Where Does Texas Rank?
We love our TRUCKS here in Texas! Take a look around the next time you drive around. Chances are, you will see MORE trucks than any other type of vehicle on the roads of the Lone Star State! So, which state has the most trucks? And here does Texas rank. The top 5 may surprise you!
Ten Words or Phrases That Boldly Prove You Are From Texas
If you have been in Texas any amount of time and know a native Texan, you have probably heard one or more of these phrases. Mudrain - What happened to us Wednesday night, when a thunderstorm comes through and picks up dust so when it rains, the rain is full of said dirt. "Did you take your truck to the carwash to wash off all the mudrain?"
Ask Texas! I Dog Sat My Girls Dog And Lost Him For A Couple Days Should I Tell Her!
Buzz Question: So, my GIRLFRIEND went out of town for a week and I DOG SAT her dog while she was away. I took the dog to my house for the week. Well, during the week, THE DANG DOG got out and was lost. I looked everywhere for the dog and he was gone for a good 3 days. But, he finally showed back up. I got him washed up and groomed/ Thankfully he showed back up 1 day before my girlfriend got back. I haven't told her about the incident and don't plan too because I feel she will hold it against me, right?
