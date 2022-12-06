ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
FARRELL, PA
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head

Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
MEDFORD, OR
Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt Highway

Dec. 7—An elderly woman was sent to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. The St. Joseph Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Faraon Street when a man driving a Ford Fusion failed to yield and collided with a woman driving a Ford Flex.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
County Deputy shot at during traffic stop

Dec. 10—Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning. The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

