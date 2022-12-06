ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Markets Are Chasing 'Pivot Talk'

By Erik Norland, CME Group
Is inflation finally beginning to moderate?

During the past year and a half, inflation has soared around the Western world. But finally, on Nov. 10, we got a piece of good news: U.S. inflation unexpectedly moderated in October, coming in 0.2% lower than expected. Markets rejoiced. Bond yields plunged, and equities rallied.

The overall CPI inflation has now moderated from 9.1% in June to 7.7% in October. But much of the reason for the moderation in the overall CPI comes from energy prices, which have been falling in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUCan_0jZDNzbk00
Graphic: Headline U.S. CPI: Month on Month and Year on Year

Meanwhile, the story of core inflation is not so positive. Excluding food and energy, CPI slipped from 6.6% to 6.3% year-on-year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBdGu_0jZDNzbk00
Graphic: U.S. CPI Ex-Food and Energy: Month on Month Year on Year

The single largest component of inflation is housing, specifically rent and owners’ equivalent rent. And housing costs continue to soar, rising nearly 7% year-on-year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PL3gs_0jZDNzbk00
Graphic: Owners Equivalent Rent (OER) Vs. S&P Corelogic CS 20 Cities Home Price Index

The labor market is slowing but remains very tight, with average hourly earnings still growing by nearly 5% per year. But even with the economy back to full employment, employers are still looking to hire an additional 10.7 million workers--far more than they were looking to hire pre-pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GUM4_0jZDNzbk00
Graphic: U.S. Jolts Job Openings and Labor Turnover

As such, it may be slightly premature to celebrate a moderation in inflation.

