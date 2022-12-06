Read full article on original website
Related
Never, ever put a camera inside your home
In the wake of the Eufy scandal, plus scandals from companies like Wyze and Ring, it's clear that indoor cameras are a terrible idea.
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Engadget
The best gifts for people who work from home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It’s the year...
Digital Trends
The best headphpnes for sleeping in 2022: earbuds, masks, and more
If you’re like us, you love to fall asleep to music or the soothing sounds of nature. If you live in a noisy area, however, or if you have roommates, you may have to rely on headphones to block the outside world or serenade you to slumberland. Of course, most headphones aren’t comfortable enough and can be too cumbersome to sleep with all night without them falling off.
I Follow the “One Touch Rule” to Keep My Home in Order — and It’s Been Such a Game Changer
Annita is an Australian health, lifestyle, & entertainment host living in LA. Her hobbies include; singinging (horrifically), and doing DIY projects. Picture this: An impromptu guest says they’re in the area and asks to swing by. There’s enough time to quickly put a few things away, but rather, you pick them up and lock it in another room for another time. “I’ll deal with it later,” was what I’d say in this situation. That was until I came across the “one touch rule,” and since then, I’ve never looked back.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
Woman shares simple hack to heat up your room without turning the heating on
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
So Apparently Flex Seal Works Amazingly at Preventing Your Household Items From Shedding
The viral hack we never knew we needed!
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
CNET
Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
30 Stocking Stuffers for Under $10 (That People Actually Want)
Christmas is coming soon. And although you might have gifts to place beneath the tree, what about the stockings? Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowMore: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes...
Walmart’s final Black Friday 2022 sale is live: Here are the newest deals
Walmart’s third “Black Friday Deals for Days” 2022 sale is happening now with more markdowns for holiday shoppers. The sale went live at 7 p.m. ET for the general public. Deals will be featured in-stores on Nov. 25 (Black Friday). The perks for Walmart+ members, who received...
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Apartment Therapy
61K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0