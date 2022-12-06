Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Health Plan Switching and Satisfaction in a Medicaid MLTSS Program
Health plan dissatisfaction was higher among Medicaid managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) beneficiaries who did not follow through with an intention to change health plans. ABSTRACT. Objectives: This paper examines (1) the rate of plan switching among beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicaid managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) program...
ajmc.com
An Evaluation of a Care Coaching and Provider Referral Intervention for Behavioral Health Needs
Hilary E. D. Placzek, PhD, MPH, Bridget Darby, MS, Robert M. Kaplan, PhD, Jill Glassman, PhD, MSW, Marielle Garcia-Huynh, MS, Peter Bearse, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Care coaching and behavioral health provider referral programs produce long-term savings, reductions in avoidable utilization,...
ajmc.com
Optimizing Outcomes in Venous Thromboembolism Among Hospitalized Medically Ill Patients Through an Integrated Risk Assessment Program
This publication was supported by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and is intended for formulary decision makers, population health decision makers, and/or similar entities. This AJMC® Profiles in Care is an actionable resource for provider organizations seeking to implement a prevention protocol to reduce the incidence of preventable venous thromboembolism in hospitalized medically ill (nonsurgical) patients.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Managed Healthcare Executive
As Home-Based Supplemental Benefits Explode, Health Plans Embrace Digital Tools to Improve Access to Services
Payers face the logistical challenge of coordinating a network of new, non-medical services to ensure members are referred to the right provider at the right time. Medicare Advantage (MA) is on track to become a major payer for nonmedical home-based benefits. As care continues to move into the home and community, the trend toward benefits that address social determinants of health (SDOH) will continue.
NJ.com
N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say
Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
ajmc.com
On the Impact of Predictive Analytics–Driven Disease Management Interventions
Benjamin Ukert, PhD, Guy David, PhD, Aaron Smith-McLallen, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To evaluate the effect of a predictive algorithm– driven disease management (DM)...
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
A four-point strategy to disrupt and reinvent primary care
To improve outcomes for patients and control costs, we must reposition the patient at the center of the decision-making process.
ajmc.com
Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Impacting Treatment and Management of COPD
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Right now, there’s a hot topic: social determinants of health. We see that a lot. I’m not sure everybody fully understands that, but there are a lot of people involved in these types of programs. How do they impact this particular disease state? How do we approach it in terms of treatment management?
TechCrunch
Use customer health data to grow and forecast NRR
As many SaaS companies look to increase net revenue retention (NRR) to compensate for weak or declining sales, they may want to adopt and adapt this maxim to say: “Before we ask existing customers to renew or expand their subscriptions, we will pursue customer success (CS) strategies and activities (‘customer prep’) that help us avoid unpleasant surprises and increase the number of successful outcomes.”
Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations. At four of the 34 agencies, the violations were serious enough that the agency and its registered nurses were prohibited from providing any basic-skills training to home-health aides and barred from evaluating […] The post Public home-health agencies among those cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
infomeddnews.com
How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
$3.1 million grant aims to fight long-term care nurse burnout
Reducing nurse burnout in long-term care and other healthcare settings is the goal of a three-year, $3.1 million grant partnership between the United Health Foundation and the American Nurses Foundation, UHF announced Thursday. Stress and burnout are top concerns among long-term care workers, according to the results of an OnShift...
ajmc.com
Contributor: COVID-19 Fell in Rank Among Telehealth Diagnoses Nationally in September 2022
According to the most recent data from FAIR Health, COVID-19 telehealth diagnoses declined in 3 of the 4 census regions in the United States. COVID-19 declined among the top 5 telehealth diagnoses nationally and in most US census regions from August to September 2022, according to FAIR Health’s Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. Nationally and in the Midwest, COVID-19 fell from second to third place in the rankings. In the South, it fell from third to fifth place, and in the West, it fell from third place to out of the rankings. Only in the Northeast did COVID-19 maintain its position at second place. The data represent the privately insured population, including Medicare Advantage and excluding Medicare Fee-for-Service and Medicaid.
WebMD Strikes Deal with Patient Communications Platform Artera
– Today, WebMD and patient communications platform provider Artera (formerly WELL Health) announced data integration that will enable providers (health systems and hospitals) to digitally communicate and engage patients on important education and information about medication affordability programs. – The collaboration reduces the cost of care while also improving patient...
CrowdHealth Secures $6M for Community-Powered Alternative to Health Insurance
– CrowdHealth recently secured $6 million in Series A funding from Next Coast Ventures and Activate Venture Partners. CrowdHealth plans to reinvest that funding back into the company—growing the CrowdHealth community and providing more tools for members that want to take charge of their healthcare and affordably break free from health insurance.
ajmc.com
Dr Kalin Clifford Outlines Research Into Alternative/Complementary Therapies for Dementia
There is new data coming out on complementary and alternative therapies for dementia, including supplements, mindfulness techniques, exercise, music therapy, and more, said Kalin Clifford, PharmD, BCGP, BCPS, FASCP, associate professor, Geriatrics Division, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. There is new data coming...
Harvard Health
New toolkit to help clinics care for patients during climate shocks
The Climate Resilience for Frontline Clinics toolkit offers a host of resources for community health centers and free clinics across the U.S., including clinical guidance, how to develop action plans and alert systems, tip sheets for patients, checklists for clinic staff, and materials to protect patients with certain health conditions from extreme heat.
KTVZ
Home delivery of medications can help improve access, especially when time is tight
Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, with more than 34,000 new admissions last week, but millions of vaccines and doses of antiviral treatments that could help prevent severe outcomes from the virus remain unused. Research has found that many who could benefit most from the Covid-19...
