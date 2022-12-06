Read full article on original website
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh restaurants announce expansions
RALEIGH, N.C. — This may be the best news to hit RTP since IBM arrived in 1955. Downtown Raleigh’s Manhattan Cafe shared the news this week that they are growing and will be moving into a second location off Miami Blvd. at 1004 Lower Shiloh Way in the old Singas Pizza location. Owned by the Vorbeck brothers (Casey, Mick and Nate), Manhattan Cafe has been the go-to spot for lunch and corporate catering in downtown Raleigh since 2014. Now the working folks in RTP will have the same opportunity. Expect the menu, look and feel to be very similar to their original location. And don’t expect this to be their last announcement! Keep up with the opening (likely end of the first quarter in 2023) on their Instagram, Facebook and website.
'This a larger issue': LGBTQ+ advocates rally in Durham after power cut to Moore County drag show
LGBTQ+ advocates spoke out Thursday about the ongoing threat the drag community is facing.
Find the best holiday lights at homes across the Triangle
The holidays are here, and WRAL has your guide to the best lights at homes across our area. We reached out to dozens of homeowners to create a map of most festively decorated homes in the Triangle and in central North Carolina. As more families send in their photos, we...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods
RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Breeze Airways offering $39 fare to Raleigh-Durham from Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Breeze Airways announced new service to Raleigh-Durham from Jacksonville starting May 18 next year, with fares from just $39. The fares are one-way and must be purchased by Dec. 13, 2022, for travel by Sep. 5, 2023. Breeze...
WRAL
Raleigh attorney shares what's likely to come next in power grid investigation
Christian Dysart is a defense attorney who has been closely watching the Moore County investigation. He said motive will play a crucial role in how the person or people responsible are prosecuted. Christian Dysart is a defense attorney who has been closely watching the Moore County investigation. He said motive...
WRAL
Dinosaurs light up the night at Wayne County Christmas light show
You can find the dinosaurs along Highway 581 in Pikeville, in front of the Benton and Sons stainless steel plant. You can find the dinosaurs along Highway 581 in Pikeville, in front of the Benton and Sons stainless steel plant.
Raleigh Walmart among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
wraltechwire.com
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
jocoreport.com
Hobby Lobby, Other Well-Known Retailers Will Locate In Selma’s Eastfield
SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, has announced its first retail tenants at Eastfield, a mixed-use development in Selma, North Carolina. Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Ross, Burlington, and Five Below will be the first tenants in Phase 1 of a 200,000 square foot retail development in Eastfield, located at Exit 97 and 98 off I-95. Construction will begin in Spring 2023 with planned opening dates in 2024.
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
McLaurin to lead Roseboro parade
Each year that the Town of Roseboro has hosted a Christmas parade, a grand marshal is selected to begin the festivities. This year, a man with
WRAL
Century-old building's lean shifts Roxboro parade route
Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade. Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade.
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
cbs17
Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
getnews.info
Sell Raleigh Home Fast Expands Into All North Carolina Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
Sell Raleigh Home Fast announces an expansion into all North Carolina markets. Sell Raleigh Home Fast has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Sell Raleigh Home Fast has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
