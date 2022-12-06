ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Foodie News: Popular Raleigh restaurants announce expansions

RALEIGH, N.C. — This may be the best news to hit RTP since IBM arrived in 1955. Downtown Raleigh’s Manhattan Cafe shared the news this week that they are growing and will be moving into a second location off Miami Blvd. at 1004 Lower Shiloh Way in the old Singas Pizza location. Owned by the Vorbeck brothers (Casey, Mick and Nate), Manhattan Cafe has been the go-to spot for lunch and corporate catering in downtown Raleigh since 2014. Now the working folks in RTP will have the same opportunity. Expect the menu, look and feel to be very similar to their original location. And don’t expect this to be their last announcement! Keep up with the opening (likely end of the first quarter in 2023) on their Instagram, Facebook and website.
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods

RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Hobby Lobby, Other Well-Known Retailers Will Locate In Selma’s Eastfield

SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, has announced its first retail tenants at Eastfield, a mixed-use development in Selma, North Carolina. Hobby Lobby, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Ross, Burlington, and Five Below will be the first tenants in Phase 1 of a 200,000 square foot retail development in Eastfield, located at Exit 97 and 98 off I-95. Construction will begin in Spring 2023 with planned opening dates in 2024.
SELMA, NC
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Century-old building's lean shifts Roxboro parade route

Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade. Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade.
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Growing pains: Durham leaders work on solutions for development concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We have had really an unprecedented level of development in southeast Durham,” Sara Young, director of the Durham City-County Planning Department, told city councilmembers Thursday. If you take a drive through southeast Durham, you’ll see no shortage of construction. Construction sites are on...
DURHAM, NC
getnews.info

Sell Raleigh Home Fast Expands Into All North Carolina Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently

Sell Raleigh Home Fast announces an expansion into all North Carolina markets. Sell Raleigh Home Fast has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, Sell Raleigh Home Fast has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
RALEIGH, NC

