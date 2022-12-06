Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week ReportedJoel EisenbergLumberton, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in LaurinburgKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & moreKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
Related
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
Deputies searching for man wanted for murder in Lee County
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County detectives are looking for a man wanted for murder from a fatal shooting in November. On Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Kelly for the murder of Randy Kelly. Officers found Randy Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Buckhorn...
FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
Caught on cam: Thieves drive over $600,000 in stolen cars right off a dealership lot in NC
LILLINGTON, N.C. — Ten vehicles were stolen from the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store of Lillington early Friday morning. One-by-one, these expensive high-end cars were driven off a dealership lot by thieves. The elaborate plot was captured on security cameras, showing multiple individuals breaking into vehicles around...
Candidates announced for Fayetteville's new Chief of Police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Current Police Chief Gina Hawkins is retiring at the end of January. City Manager Doug Hewitt says after a nationwide search, he has narrowed down the list of the 10 most qualified applicants for Fayetteville Police Chief down to two – and both are already serving on the Fayetteville police force.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0