FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Current Police Chief Gina Hawkins is retiring at the end of January. City Manager Doug Hewitt says after a nationwide search, he has narrowed down the list of the 10 most qualified applicants for Fayetteville Police Chief down to two – and both are already serving on the Fayetteville police force.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO