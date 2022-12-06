ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raeford, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Candidates announced for Fayetteville's new Chief of Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville residents are closer to knowing who will be the next chief of police. Current Police Chief Gina Hawkins is retiring at the end of January. City Manager Doug Hewitt says after a nationwide search, he has narrowed down the list of the 10 most qualified applicants for Fayetteville Police Chief down to two – and both are already serving on the Fayetteville police force.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy