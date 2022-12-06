Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
After dismissal, secondhand shopping takes off in China
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Last month, sustainable lifestyle company Bottle Dream and content platform...
voguebusiness.com
How fashion can minimise the billion-dollar return problem
To receive the Vogue Business Supply Chain Edit, sign up here. In fashion, returns are an age-old, billion-dollar problem, set to become an even more pressing concern as the economic downturn continues into 2023 and retailers tackle excess inventory. At the start of 2022, consumers in the USA were predicted...
voguebusiness.com
Here's what a sustainable, inclusive photoshoot can look like
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. It was technically a photoshoot held more for the women featured in the photographs than for any specific audience that might see them. But, what it created is a blueprint for how the fashion industry can put its words on diversity and inclusion, as well as environmental sustainability, into action.
voguebusiness.com
Why Nars’s new brand ambassadors are all virtual
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Nars’s new beauty ambassadors, Maxine, Chelsea and Sissi, all have distinct looks, personalities, and backstories. Called the Power Players, they’re also fully virtual. The “meta-humans”, digitally rendered avatars, are inspired by three of Nars’s...
voguebusiness.com
Why Emily in Paris touts young designers
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Big-name brands get their usual star turn in the third season of Emily in Paris, which held its global premiere in Paris on Tuesday — but this time, they are jostling for attention with a growing list of emerging designers. The show’s enduring popularity has made it a springboard for independent French brands looking to scale.
voguebusiness.com
Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils 2023 brand lineup, the first to meet sustainability requirements
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has revealed its brand lineup for Autumn/Winter 2023, the first season where all brands must meet 18 minimum standards for sustainability in order to take part. The event, taking place on 31 January-3 February 2023, features 30...
voguebusiness.com
The Fashion Pact announces new initiatives on climate and beyond
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. After a quiet two years, the Fashion Pact is making moves. The cross-industry CEO-led coalition launched by French president Emmanuel Macron in 2019 and helmed by Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault has doubled its membership and is rolling out a pipeline of new initiatives to accelerate the industry’s work on the environment.
voguebusiness.com
Rejina Pyo plots next growth phase with new store
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Rejina Pyo wants to design clothes for real women. While many of her peers dressed big stars at the annual Fashion Awards on Monday, the Seoul-born, London-based designer chose to outfit creative professionals such as Imogen Kwok, a food artist whose clients include Loewe, and Monica Mosseri, who works in interior design and is the wife of Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. Now, in a bid to get even closer to her community, Pyo is opening her first physical store.
Comments / 0