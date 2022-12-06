ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTTS

Governor Parson Appoints New Christian County Commissioner

(KTTS News) – Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. Brad Jackson was appointed to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson currently serves as mayor of Ozark.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

One Man In Custody After An Attempted Car Break-In

(KTTS News) – Police say that one man is in custody and another man is on the run after the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the vehicle reported the attempted break-in around 4:30 am near Battlefield Road and Scenic Avenue. Reports say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Win Tickets to Parker McCollum!

Everything Country 94.7 KTTS welcomes, as Emporium presents, rising Country star Parker McCollum live in concert!. It’s the Spring Tour 2022 starring “ACM’s Best New Artist” Parker McCollum, Saturday night, February 18th at the Shrine Mosque in Springfield, MO. But that’s not the only great news!...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy