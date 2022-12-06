Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announced the plan to make Arkansas a leader in transportation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his plan to make Arkansas the next leader in mobility and transportation. This plan includes recommendations for lawmakers to come up with incentives supporting the development of advanced mobility such as electric vehicles and drone delivery services.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Gov.-elect Sanders to name Hagar head of Arkansas State Police
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named a 1991 Southside High School graduate as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Director of the Arkansas State Police. The naming of Mike Hagar, 49, was Sanders’ first cabinet appointment. Hagar is currently captain of Troop A of the...
Arkansas penitentiary inmate found dead in cell
A inmate of the Arkansas state penitentiary in Varner was found dead in his cell Thursday.
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
5newsonline.com
Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
KATV
Report sheds light on obstacles Arkansas women face in the labor force
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A comprehensive report nearly a half-a-century in the making of the role of Arkansas women in the labor market and economy was released Wednesday. The report, prepared by the Arkansas Women's Commission (AWC) over 10 months at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, explores the barriers to entry for women in the state's workforce.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
Long wait lists for childcare trouble Arkansas parents
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Women's Commission has released its official recommendations relating to the economic status of women in the workforce. One of those recommendations pertains to childcare— or the lack thereof. If you’re a parent or soon-to-be parent, you likely know finding a spot in daycare can involve a long waiting list.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, December 6
South Arkansas incorporations and related actions by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 6, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Reinstatement, Team Arklatex LLC, Mason Edward Harding, 269 El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 11/29/22. Certificate of Organization, Dorothy's Diner LLC, Denae Gillentine, 117 East Main St., Magnolia...
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge announces settlement with defunct hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc—the parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Village—for failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17, 2022, the Attorney General...
Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds
Access to quality child care and health services are challenges facing Arkansas women, according to a study by the Arkansas Commission on the Status of Women. The 19-member commission formally presented its final report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wednesday. It was the first report produced by the group in nearly half a century. The challenge […] The post Child care access a barrier to women’s workforce participation in Arkansas, study finds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Officials in Arkansas on the hunt for avian flu, sharing tips on what to look out for
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Avian flu has arrived in Arkansas, and Patrick Fisk, who is Director of Livestock and Poultry at the Department of Agriculture, isn't holding back. "Right now, we're probably at the highest risk," Fisk said. "Now that we are also seeing the effects of the virus happening on wild birds, it's increased that intensity of concern."
5newsonline.com
What is the chance for a white Christmas? | State-by-state
ARKANSAS, USA — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dreams are one thing but what about reality? Half the country, geographically, has at least a slight chance of having an inch of snow or more for Christmas morning. It is mainly based on how far north or south you live, how high up in elevation you live, and how close you live to large bodies of water. Some waters help create more snow while others help prevent snow.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
KTLO
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
