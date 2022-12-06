AMHERST, Mass. – Senior Ayinde Hikim (Washington, D.C.) tallied a career-high 23 points, as the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team (10-1) staved off a late retaliation attempt to take down in-state rival Massachusetts, 85-80, on Thursday night in the annual Kennedy Cup matchup. Although the River Hawks led...

LOWELL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO