Extra Police Will Be Patrolling New York Roads Across Empire State
New York State Police will increase its presence on roads across the state. Here's why. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a proclamation designating December as STOP-DWI Month. Hochul also confirmed a series of what's described as targeted initiatives to prevent impaired driving across the Empire State. "New York has zero tolerance...
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State
When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there is no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
‘Tripledemic’ Hits New York, Many Deadly Viruses Spreading
Health officials say a "trifecta" of deadly viruses spreading across New York State is "deeply concerning" and a "bad situation. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is concerned about a surge in hospitalizations due to a "tripledemic." New York State Dealing With "Tripledemic" State hospitals are dealing with rising cases of...
Millions of New Yorkers Urged to Mask Due to Covid Case Increase
As the number of Covid cases starts to rise again, federal health officials are advising people in sections of New York state to resume wearing masks while indoors. The recent Covid surge in much of New York City and Long Island has prompted the renewed masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
Look! Another NY Thruway Rest Area Complete w/Shake Shack
There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although another rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. Junius Ponds rest area about 2 hours from Albany heading west joins the Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany. Junius Ponds features a Starbucks and a Shake Shack. Both boast a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
Next Storm May Finally Bring Several Inches of Snow to Green Parts of CNY
We're more than a week into December and parts of Central New York are still green. But Mother Nature may finally bring some snow this weekend. Western and Northern New York have plenty of the white stuff after getting dumped on last month in a record snowstorm. Parts of Buffalo had to shovel out from under more than 6 feet. Northern Oneida County even saw more than a foot in certain places in mid-November.
How Much Do You Have To Make In New York State To Be Middle Class?
As of 2021, about half of the population was considered to be middle class…but what does that even mean?. With the way the economy has been lately, it may feel like you’re way behind this year as compared to last year. And that may be true, with the way inflation has been lately.
Ready To Road Trip? 3 Treasures You Can Find in NY This Weekend
New York has some amazing back roads to travel over. As a picker, I love seeing the towns and encountering the history as I pass through looking for various treasures for me or for others. Sometimes, I spend the weekend far from home in pursuit of the things that have been hidden away by their previous owner for years and even decades. With no locally advertised sales this weekend, that looks like it's going to be the plan. I thought perhaps I would help out my fellow treasure hunters with a few items they may find out on the road.
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
Meet 7 Adorable Rescues from New York Competing in 2023 Puppy Bowl
The most adorable thing to hit the gridiron returns. The Puppy Bowl is back for its 19th year, with 7 rescues from New York. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, including New York. For the first time, the event will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.
Best Places In the Country to Find A Job; How Does NY Rank?
For much of 2022 it has been reported that there are many jobs available in New York. The State's unemployment rate, as recently as October, is 3.6% while the Capital Region is at a low 2.2%. Both examples are improvements from a year ago. So, how does New York rank...
Weekend Crash Leaves Central NY Man Dead, Others Injured
Authorities are still investigating a weekend crash that left one Central New York person dead and several others hospitalized. Emergency responders were called to the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at approximately 10:39 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after receiving a call about a collision involving two vehicles.
Family Decorates Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree to Honor Late Son
How you decorate your Christmas tree says a lot about you. Some use traditional ornaments and lights with a star on top. Others get creative with handmade trinkets. But there's one family who honored their late son with the most Upstate New York tree topper. Rick Manning, Jr. of Mechanicville,...
