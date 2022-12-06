ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eagle resigns from Department of Economic Opportunity post

Cape Coral native Dane Eagle announced he will be resigning as Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary. In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Eagle showed his gratitude for the opportunity. His official last day will be Dec. 30. “Serving in your administration has been the honor of a...
Cypress Lake High School to hold annual Special Olympics Field Day

Cypress Lake High School is hosting its annual Special Olympics Field Day on Friday, Dec. 9. All 15 Lee County public high schools will send about 1,000 students to participate in the two-hour event. Field Day is part of Cypress Lake’s “Be A Buddy” program which integrates students with disabilities...
CYPRESS LAKE, FL

