Read full article on original website
Related
capecoralbreeze.com
Eagle resigns from Department of Economic Opportunity post
Cape Coral native Dane Eagle announced he will be resigning as Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary. In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Eagle showed his gratitude for the opportunity. His official last day will be Dec. 30. “Serving in your administration has been the honor of a...
capecoralbreeze.com
Centennial Bank branch in Pine Island to host an ‘Island Shred Day’
The Centennial Bank branch in Pine Island is hosting an “Island Shred Day” on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5551 Sunset Lane in St. James City. Centennial Bank welcomes everyone in the community to bring their dry paper items – including important paper documents — that need to be shredded.
capecoralbreeze.com
Twins, Red Sox announce joint donation in support of Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Taking the next step in their ongoing support of Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Minnesota Twins, in partnership with the Boston Red Sox, announced Tuesday a joint financial contribution to five Lee County-based nonprofits to assist with their relief and recovery efforts. The two Major League...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cypress Lake High School to hold annual Special Olympics Field Day
Cypress Lake High School is hosting its annual Special Olympics Field Day on Friday, Dec. 9. All 15 Lee County public high schools will send about 1,000 students to participate in the two-hour event. Field Day is part of Cypress Lake’s “Be A Buddy” program which integrates students with disabilities...
Comments / 0