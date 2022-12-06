ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For December 5: Is Sonny About To Learn New Things About Dex?

GH spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, reveal dangerous lies, big life plans, curious minds, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Apparently, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) doesn’t seem to care what Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) wants...
soaphub.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Family Visitors Return

Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money

Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
GENOA CITY, WI
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers for December 5: Finn Has A Very, Very Bad Feeling

B&B spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, promise everyone’s favorite doctor taking center stage as he stumbles upon a curious scene that makes the hairs on the back of his neck stand on end. B&B Spoilers Highlights. The Forrester family drama has everyone on alert. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery

Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
SheKnows

As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family

Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
People

Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials

April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
SheKnows

It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
SheKnows

She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen

The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
SheKnows

With Anna Out of the Country, Finola Hughes Addresses Her General Hospital Status

We last saw Anna on Friday, November 18, at the safehouse after saying goodbye to Valentin, who arranged to get her out of the country in order to ensure that Victor wouldn’t find her. Though some fans might have thought that this was General Hospital’s way of sending the character off so Finola Hughes could go on vacation, they couldn’t be farther from the truth.
soaphub.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Cheryl E Preston

Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless

Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
GENOA CITY, WI
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon panics when Finn asks him to do the unthinkable

Finn will ask Deacon to do the unthinkablePhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful has focused recent episodes on the love triangle involving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his ex-wives Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that another storyline that has been placed on the back burner is about to heat up. John Finnegan (Tyler Novlan) will share his opinion about his birth mom Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) and they will go to Deacon Sharp for answers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy