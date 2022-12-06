The next series of storm systems takes aim at the Central Coast with the first arriving tonight. This cold front will bring light to moderate rain to the Monterey Bay area late tonight before weakening and pushing inland overnight. The front will then stall and all but dissipate over us into Friday, but could help generate a few additional showers and keep some clouds in the forecast. The next, stronger system will be here on Saturday with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain, then followed by the cold core on Sunday into Monday with additional showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures remain cool through the end of the week.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO