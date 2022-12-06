Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Multiple feet of snow, whiteout conditions expected from major weekend storm
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a primer storm exits Truckee-Tahoe Friday the main event is making its way to the region. Officials are advising against traveling in the mountains this weekend with a major winter storm bringing feet of snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions to the Sierra. Chain controls...
KCRA.com
'Don't go out': New snow piles up at Sierra summit as pre-weekend storm moves in
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — A snowy scene met drivers in the Sierra at a 7,227-foot elevation on Thursday evening. It was “go time” for big rigs that arrived at the Donner Summit Rest Area before chain controls went into effect for the night on Interstate 80 in both directions, between Kingvale and Truckee.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Another Major Storm Hits This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that a significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend, with the potential for several feet of snow from tonight into late Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 this evening until 4:00a.m. Monday.
Another major winter storm eyes West with 5 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada over the weekend
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
Sierra Sun
Update: Weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead
A cool, rainy, and windy weekend is ahead. A strong system makes its way towards Southern California early Saturday, bringing rain to the entire region this weekend. Measurable rain is expected from this system, with the most rain expected Saturday evening into Sunday. Rain lingers in Sunday, with scattered showers expected for much of the The post Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
2news.com
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel This Weekend
A big winter storm is on the way this weekend with chain controls expected over our mountain passes, including I-80 over Donner Summit. The weekend forecast shows Saturday morning with heavy snow moving into the Sierra and lasting through Sunday. The mountain areas could see 2 to 4 feet of snow.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter weather preparation tips
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
kion546.com
Rainy Times Are Here Again
The next series of storm systems takes aim at the Central Coast with the first arriving tonight. This cold front will bring light to moderate rain to the Monterey Bay area late tonight before weakening and pushing inland overnight. The front will then stall and all but dissipate over us into Friday, but could help generate a few additional showers and keep some clouds in the forecast. The next, stronger system will be here on Saturday with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain, then followed by the cold core on Sunday into Monday with additional showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures remain cool through the end of the week.
Nevada Appeal
NWS: Snow coming to Carson City on Friday, Saturday
Carson City can expect some snowfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with some wind gusts occurring Friday night and rain adding to the mix Saturday morning. Thursday is expected to be calm and cloudy, reaching a high near 40 degrees. On Friday, Carson will see a slight...
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
Sierra Sun
Gold legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
2news.com
Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset
Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
KOLO TV Reno
Central Nevada Health District established
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District. The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023. They will be providing public health preparedness,...
Sierra Sun
Program offering discounted lift tickets benefits local schools
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Skiers and snowboarders can pre-purchase reduced-rate lift tickets valid at many North Lake Tahoe ski resorts through the Excellence in Education Skiing for Schools program. Ticket holders can enjoy flexibility in terms of when lift tickets can be used, as resorts offer validity throughout the season...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
