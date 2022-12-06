ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Another Major Storm Hits This Evening

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that a significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend, with the potential for several feet of snow from tonight into late Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 this evening until 4:00a.m. Monday.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: Weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow

Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
RENO, NV
News Channel 3-12

Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead

A cool, rainy, and windy weekend is ahead. A strong system makes its way towards Southern California early Saturday, bringing rain to the entire region this weekend. Measurable rain is expected from this system, with the most rain expected Saturday evening into Sunday. Rain lingers in Sunday, with scattered showers expected for much of the The post Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
2news.com

Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel This Weekend

A big winter storm is on the way this weekend with chain controls expected over our mountain passes, including I-80 over Donner Summit. The weekend forecast shows Saturday morning with heavy snow moving into the Sierra and lasting through Sunday. The mountain areas could see 2 to 4 feet of snow.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter weather preparation tips

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
SPARKS, NV
kion546.com

Rainy Times Are Here Again

The next series of storm systems takes aim at the Central Coast with the first arriving tonight. This cold front will bring light to moderate rain to the Monterey Bay area late tonight before weakening and pushing inland overnight. The front will then stall and all but dissipate over us into Friday, but could help generate a few additional showers and keep some clouds in the forecast. The next, stronger system will be here on Saturday with gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain, then followed by the cold core on Sunday into Monday with additional showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures remain cool through the end of the week.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Nevada Appeal

NWS: Snow coming to Carson City on Friday, Saturday

Carson City can expect some snowfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with some wind gusts occurring Friday night and rain adding to the mix Saturday morning. Thursday is expected to be calm and cloudy, reaching a high near 40 degrees. On Friday, Carson will see a slight...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset

Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Central Nevada Health District established

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District. The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023. They will be providing public health preparedness,...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Program offering discounted lift tickets benefits local schools

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Skiers and snowboarders can pre-purchase reduced-rate lift tickets valid at many North Lake Tahoe ski resorts through the Excellence in Education Skiing for Schools program. Ticket holders can enjoy flexibility in terms of when lift tickets can be used, as resorts offer validity throughout the season...
TRUCKEE, CA

