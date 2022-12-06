Read full article on original website
Related
KTLA.com
California average wages projected to top 6 figures soon
DENVER (KDVR) — Californians will be among the nation’s top earners in the next decade if payroll analysts are correct. Tipalti, a payroll and expense automation company, analyzed wages and wage growth among U.S. states for the last decade. Analysts then predicted the average wages for 2031. California...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Incorrect emails, California taxes and court: What’s going on with student debt relief plans?
Student debt relief is in limbo for millions of California borrowers. Since President Joe Biden announced his plan in August, the action has been received with opposing opinions; this has stalled the advancement for 45 million borrowers to receive debt relief of up to $20,000. In California alone, there are...
KSBW.com
California bill would cap apartment security deposits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill introduced in the California Assembly could change the amount of security deposit landlords can charge tenants. Video Player: How much do you need to earn to afford to live on the Central Coast? New housing report finds out. Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat from...
californiaglobe.com
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1
A looming statewide minimum wage increase from $15 an hour to $15.50 on January 1st has caused many employers throughout California to reconsider staffing levels, new hirings, and other important factors as economic concerns grow. The statewide minimum wage has been steadily increasing since the mid 2010s. Between 2017 and...
Millions in California to have 4th stimulus check relief payments of up to $1,100 sent out based on their last name
Many checks have already been sent out. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**. During the Christmas season and through the first month of the new year, eligible California residents will receive a 4th stimulus payment as part of an automatic inflation relief initiative. Many payments are slated to hit bank accounts in time for Christmas (source).
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
californiaglobe.com
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
sfstandard.com
Offshore Wind Rights Sold for $757M in First-of-its-Kind Auction
The first-ever auction for leases to build massive wind farms off California’s coast netted final bids of $757.1 million today, signaling the beginning of a competitive market for a new industry producing carbon-free electricity. The auction — the first on the West Coast — included five sites about 20...
Payments Of $250 To $1,657 For Pennslyvania Residents Who Meet The Requirements
62% of Americans want stimulus checks or inflation relief money from the state. Pennsylvania will make this aid available to some of its citizens. The cash will help recipients who find it hard to cope with inflation's effects.
These are the 2 things that can be legally dropped from a car in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are two things that can legally be dropped from a car in California, according to the state’s vehicle code – specifically California Vehicle Code 23114. According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they […]
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month
Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation. Seven states are still distributing stimulus funds. Much of the money is expected to reach state residents by the end of 2022. For most, eligibility requirements apply. By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
KSBW.com
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Bakersfield Channel
Department of Justice warns California residents about phone scammers spoofing government numbers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — There is a mountain of stories of people who have been manipulated, scared, scammed and threatened out of tens of thousands of dollars by scammers pretending to be everything from Amazon Prime employees to lovestruck royals from abroad. Now, the United States Attorney's Office is...
Tribe searches for remains at California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of...
Dropping gas prices are lower today than they were a year ago in the Bay Area; Here's why
If you're filling up your tank, gas prices have dropped. According to AAA, they're lower today than they were one year ago.
Sierra Sun
Remodeled long term care center at Tahoe Forest Hospital accepting residents
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Rated 5 Stars by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Tahoe Forest Hospital Long Term Care Center is accepting new residents. Offering 37 beds, the Long Term Care Center was recently remodeled to create a warm and friendly environment that includes renovated residential rooms, a beautiful outdoor courtyard, a beauty salon, activities room, and physical therapy room.
Comments / 3