ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Nearly 1,200 jobs coming to Florence County as Japanese company announces $810M EV battery plant investment

By Dennis Bright, Keianna Benson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUnb3_0jZDJzSu00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 1,200 new jobs are coming to Florence County as part of a Japanese manufacturer’s $810 million investment in electric-vehicle-battery technology, state officials said.

Envision AESC will build the 1.5-million-square-foot state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory to support the company’s multiyear partnership with the BMW Group, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. It will be built in an 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park in Florence that is in close proximity to the interstate and Inland Port Dillon.

McMaster and other leaders were in Florence Tuesday to announce the project, which officials said will create 1,170 new jobs.

“I don’t think there’s any other place in the country that you can find more precisely than what’s here,” McMaster said.

Envision AESC said it has approximately 5,600 employees and 12 manufacturing sites in Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and China.

“South Carolina has been an automotive manufacturing powerhouse for over 30 years, and Envision AESC’s decision to establish operations in Florence County and to create jobs for thousands of South Carolinians shows that we will continue to be one for years to come,” McMaster said earlier in a news release. “We have the workforce, business-friendly environment, and the willingness to adapt to industry’s innovation necessary to ensure that companies that choose to do business here will find the success they’re looking for.”

The plant will supply battery cells for electric vehicles produced at BMW’s Spartanburg plant. The new technology will reduce charging time, and increase the range and efficiency of electric vehicles by 30%, the governor’s office said. The 30GWh manufacturing plant will also be powered by 100% net zero carbon energy.

“Our partnership with Florence County, South Carolina is part of our next phase battery strategy to power next-generation EVs in the U.S., AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said in the news release. “This facility is another milestone on our journey to building an electrification network in the U.S. and strengthens our commitment to grow the electrification supply chain while providing high-value jobs for the community for years to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ig1Fg_0jZDJzSu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5qeF_0jZDJzSu00
Keianna Benson | News13

“We are making good progress on our ambition to create high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition and we’re excited to bring Florence County on this journey with us.”

AESC already has one battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee and another plant is under construction in Kentucky. According to the release, the three plants combined will provide up to 70GWh capacity nationally and help power the U.S. shift to electric vehicles.

“South Carolina already has an outstanding automotive footprint, and we are delighted to offer new jobs in the high growth electrification segment, to attract and retain the state’s highly skilled workforce,” AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton said. “The addition of this new facility will put Florence at the forefront of the United States’ EV transformation and will help attract future investment in the region.”

Florence County received a $135 million closing grant from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development to help with costs related to the project. In addition, the state authorized the issuance of up to $70 million in general economic development bonds to offset the costs of off-site infrastructure and a training center to support the project.

“What a landmark moment for our community as we welcome Envision AESC to Florence County,” Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety said in the news release. “This project represents one of the largest announcements in the history of Florence County. The creation of 1,170 new full-time jobs will provide transformational career opportunities for our citizens.”

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin also applauded the project.

“We celebrate Envision AESC’s decision to locate their newest battery facility in Florence,” Ervin said. “The successful attraction of an automotive giant like Envision AESC is a testament to the pro-business environment found here in Florence. We know the company’s presence will improve the quality of life for our citizens and neighbors in the decades to come.”

“We have made history today Florence,” Ervin added. “Look at the diversion and inclusion that you see on the stage today. This is the future of our city, our county, and our states.”

Anyone interested in joining the Envision team can visit the company website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fiber Industries to lay off 250 workers in Darlington County in January

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13. The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice, documents show. “On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City Community Hospital closing after 56 years of service

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Community Hospital will be closing its doors for good after 56 years of serving the community. Signs have been placed throughout the hospital’s campus, giving the community a heads up of the closing. This decision comes after MUSC announced its new 63,500 square foot hospital, MUSC Health Black […]
LAKE CITY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy