The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
What’s The Coldest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Residents throughout Massachusetts are built for winter and cold temperatures. It's part of our everyday lives during the winter and is part of the reason many of us enjoy living in New England. The beauty of the four seasons in Massachusetts is second to none and you can take that to the bank.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
New Study Ranks Every State’s Fave Movie Villain–Who Did Massachusetts Choose?
Cinema Lovers, what does it take to become an iconic movie villain? Sure, they've got to be EVIL, but it's more than that. They also have to have some other interesting traits, right?. Something that makes them compelling, possibly even more like us than we want to admit. Maybe they're...
10 Most Horribly Mispronounced Cities or Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it, duh! However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has more than a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
21 Former People Pleasers Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing They've Done For Someone, And Shocked Is An Understatement
"The night after giving birth I gave my ex-husband the hospital bed."
WARNING! Raspberries Sold In Massachusetts Possibly Contaminated With Hepatitis
Heads up, Berkshire County! I'm not sure how often you purchase frozen raspberries but know this, some are on recall due to a potentially serious health risk. Once again, the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word. According to a media...
A Trio Of “Bone Chilling” Places To Visit In The Berkshires
It's no secret that we ALL have our share of adventurous moments in life, but as you read this article, keep in mind the Beautiful Berkshires has a trio of so-called "haunted locales" that are waiting to be explored (if you dare) and without further ado, we are ready to clue you in on these areas where you will experience a shiver in your spine:
The 40 Most Popular Baby Names In Massachusetts In The ’90s
I love nostalgia, you love nostalgia, we all love nostalgia. I was born in 1980, so I grew up in the '90s. My brother Scott was born in 1990 and I remember being jealous of his name. Scott. Such a strong, simple sounding name. Not that my name is bad,...
Massachusetts Man Destroys Joey Chestnut in Shrimp Eating Competition
Move over, Joey Chestnut! There's a new eating champion on the block! This past weekend, the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship took place in Indianapolis, IN. The winner for the previous eight years had been the world's number one ranked eater, Joey Chestnut. However, a new champion has been crowned as Chestnut has been out-seafood...ingested. The new champion of the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.
These 6 Towns in the Berkshires Could Be Settings for Hallmark Christmas Movies
Thanksgiving week is upon us and the holiday season is in full swing! Something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season over the year has been Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or taking place in Massachusetts, there has never been one in the Berkshires!
Fries, Mashed, Or Baked? What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Potato Dish?
Who doesn't love a good potato dish now and again, Berkshire County? It's such a simple food, yet it can be put to so many creative and delicious uses. How do you prefer your taters? Fried? Baked(with sour cream, melted cheese, butter, and bacon bits)? Boiled(with corned beef and cabbage)? Scalloped(what could be wrong with potatoes and cheese)?
Can Passengers Drink Alcohol On An RV In Massachusetts?
I have super fond memories of our trip to Yellowstone National Park back in June, even though we got kicked out!. No, not for drinking alcohol (the title to this post), but due to unprecedented severe weather. Flooding literally closed the iconic U.S. destination for almost a week, and it started the day we got there.
