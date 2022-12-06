I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.

SOUTH BARRINGTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO