My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently Closing
Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6
I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.
The Beat Cop’s Guide to breakfast burgers and butter cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Bacon and Jam. Located at 3335 W. 111th St. in Chicago, they are known for their variety of pancakes, skillets, and their famous Bacon Jam burger. Lt. Haynes also reviews Wolf’s Bakery, located at Wolf’s Bakery 3241 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park. They are known for their delicious bakery goods, like lemon fluff cake, Irish soda bread, and butter cookies.
Comings & Goings: Grand opening today for Bourbons Smokehouse at Sheep’s Food District
Sheep’s Food District in Orland Park may have something for everyone under one roof. Sheep’s is affiliated with the White Sheep, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 14435 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. But while The White Sheep is open only for breakfast and lunch and closes...
Downtown Shop is the Biggest ‘Hidden Gem’ in Illinois for the Holidays
Next time you're searching for the perfect gift, drive downtown to J.R. Kortman Center for Design, you'll be sure to find what you need. It's the most wonderful time of the year right? And the busiest and most stressful and the most expensive... because the bulk of the month you're shopping for the perfect gift!
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb
It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
Extremely Local News: Turkey spotted in Beverly has been rescued
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Ald. Jim Gardiner Threatened Team Collecting Signatures For Opposing Campaign, Volunteer Says: Gardiner, who already faces lawsuits and investigations into his conduct, is seeking a second term. He’s shown on Ring camera video approaching an opponent’s volunteer in Norwood Park.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois
LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
La Petite Folie to close after 23 years
Mary Mastricola has announced La Petite Folie, the French restaurant she has run with her husband, Mike, in the Hyde Park Shopping Center since 1999, will close Dec. 23. Mastricola, in a brief interview, expressed her gratitude to the University of Chicago, which owns the shopping center, and the greater Hyde Park community for their years of support. She has no plans to continue catering anytime soon.
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood Dale
I was so excited that a new eatery opened up near my home in Wood Dale. This new eatery is a Korean fried chicken restaurant. I absolutely love Korean fried chicken and could not wait to check them out and give them a review.
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
The history of Chicago’s Salt Shed
For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
