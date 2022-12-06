ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

Chicago Food King

My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022

I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.
SOUTH BARRINGTON, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to breakfast burgers and butter cookies

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Bacon and Jam. Located at 3335 W. 111th St. in Chicago, they are known for their variety of pancakes, skillets, and their famous Bacon Jam burger. Lt. Haynes also reviews Wolf’s Bakery, located at Wolf’s Bakery 3241 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park. They are known for their delicious bakery goods, like lemon fluff cake, Irish soda bread, and butter cookies.
CHICAGO, IL
949wdkb.com

Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb

It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
DEKALB, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Turkey spotted in Beverly has been rescued

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Ald. Jim Gardiner Threatened Team Collecting Signatures For Opposing Campaign, Volunteer Says: Gardiner, who already faces lawsuits and investigations into his conduct, is seeking a second term. He’s shown on Ring camera video approaching an opponent’s volunteer in Norwood Park.
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
Brewbound.com

Alpine Beer Village Launches at Buffalo Creek Brewing in Illinois

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove (35 miles NW of Chicago) has transformed its two acres of picturesque grounds into a winter biergarten retreat – an authentic German concept that owner Mike Marr proudly emulates at his authentic German brewery. This year,...
LONG GROVE, IL
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

La Petite Folie to close after 23 years

Mary Mastricola has announced La Petite Folie, the French restaurant she has run with her husband, Mike, in the Hyde Park Shopping Center since 1999, will close Dec. 23. Mastricola, in a brief interview, expressed her gratitude to the University of Chicago, which owns the shopping center, and the greater Hyde Park community for their years of support. She has no plans to continue catering anytime soon.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When is the new Beefaroo going to open?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wgnradio.com

The history of Chicago’s Salt Shed

For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE

