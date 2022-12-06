ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds sign RHP Silvino Bracho to minor league deal

The road back from Tommy John surgery is rarely linear. That’s been the case for righty Silvino Bracho, who emerged as a solid relief option for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018 before going under the knife in spring of 2019 due to UCL damage, and that paired with the pandemic-shortened 2020 season have limited him to just 5.1 IP at the big league level ever since.
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
NFL Analysis Network

Former Star Compares Bengals’ Joe Burrow To This NFL Legend

The Cincinnati Bengals have put a tough start in 2022 all the way behind them. Their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 pushed their record to 8-4 as they are riding a four-game winning streak. This is as good of a bounce-back that the team could have had after an embarrassing Monday Night Football performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Haven Wolfe, Bengals fan from wisdom-teeth video, says even Cleveland fans showed her love

Haven Wolfe made it known she doesn't want to lose to the Cleveland Browns, and she's well aware Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns. Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' rematch Sunday with their in-state AFC rival, Wolfe talked to Kay Adams - the host of FanDuel's "Up And Adams" who has expressed her love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow on many occasions - about the viral video Wolfe posted while still feeling the effects of anesthesia after having her wisdom teeth removed.
