ttu.edu
Mailbag: Let the Commencements Commence
Commencement ceremonies are on the way and we’re here to help. The time is nearly here for the next batch of Red Raiders to leave the friendly confines of Texas Tech University and go out into the world, but not before we celebrate with the event known as commencement.
ttu.edu
Two Texas Tech Professors Named National Academy of Inventors Fellows
Danny Reible and Changzhi Li’s works have been recognized by the NAI. Two Texas Tech University professors have been named Fellows by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). Changzhi Li and Danny Reible, both faculty members in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, were among the 169...
ttu.edu
Designing Education for All
For the Huckabee family, education and philanthropy go hand in hand. From a young age, Tommie and Sylvia Huckabee instilled in their children the need to give back and shared the philosophy that life is more rewarding when you give back and support others. Tommie was the first of three...
