Drift Dodgers Snowmobile Club was founded in 1967 in Amnicon Lake Wisconsin. We are still going strong and our volunteers maintain over 84 miles of snowmobile trails in the Northwest quadrant of Douglas County including trails right in the City of Superior, and three trails that connect with Minnesota. We have monthly meetings at our club shop in Amnicon Lake, the second Monday of the month at 6 pm September - April. We also run Bingo from April - November as a club fundraiser every Thursday @ The Belgian Club in Superior. We are always looking for new members who want to lend a hand in getting trails ready for the season, or that are just wanting to get out and meet new people to ride with. New for this year a new warming shelter has been built on the Gandy Dancer trail and 41 intersections, with a restroom. This will be a great place to stop and take a break when out on the trails.

IRON COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO