Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Suburbanites are paying how much more than Chicagoans?!
Reporter for Crain’s Business Chicago, Steve Daniels, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about his article detailing how competitors are losing customers to electric utility ComEd. Later, Steve addresses his other article regarding the amount of money suburbanites are paying for heat in comparison to those who live in Chicago.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
rejournals.com
McHugh Construction celebrates 125 years in business
Joining an elite group of successful family-run businesses whose work has spanned across two centuries, McHugh Construction has marked its 125-year anniversary by donating $125,000 to a variety of organizations and installing commemorative window displays of some of its most iconic projects throughout history at its headquarters at 1737 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago’s South Loop.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
wgnradio.com
The history of Chicago’s Salt Shed
For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
wgnradio.com
Attend PAWS Chicago’s 15th Annual Holiday Adopt-a-thon
Susanna Wickham, the CEO for PAWS Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how you can find your next fury friend at the PAWS Chicago 15th Annual Holiday Adopt-a-thon, taking place Dec. 9th-Dec. 17th.
wgnradio.com
Does it matter when you make your mortgage payment?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains when you should make your mortgage payments. David To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
citybureau.org
The Joy and Struggles of Building a Housing Co-op
Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The warehouse feel and gleam of stainless steel appliances fades from the kitchen when stepping through a doorway into...
multihousingnews.com
Construction Begins on Sustainable Chicago Project
Conservatory Apartments is set to become the city’s largest multifamily building to meet Passive House Certification. Interfaith Housing Development Corp. has broken ground on the Conservatory Apartments, a 43-unit affordable housing project that is aiming to be Chicago’s largest multifamily building to meet the Passive House Certification. The...
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for these holiday scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss holiday scams, like free gift cards, alerts about compromised accounts, temporary holiday jobs, and more. He also shared details about the increase of fake shipping notifications.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Permit approved to continue Six Corners Sears redevelopment
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says: The developer and contractors that performed work without a permit were fined, a city spokesman said.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Turkey spotted in Beverly has been rescued
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Ald. Jim Gardiner Threatened Team Collecting Signatures For Opposing Campaign, Volunteer Says: Gardiner, who already faces lawsuits and investigations into his conduct, is seeking a second term. He’s shown on Ring camera video approaching an opponent’s volunteer in Norwood Park.
CHICAGO READER
Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green
This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
thereporteronline.net
10 free things to do in Chicago this month
You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting cultural celebrations, free museum days, holiday adventures, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for December 2022.
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to breakfast burgers and butter cookies
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Bacon and Jam. Located at 3335 W. 111th St. in Chicago, they are known for their variety of pancakes, skillets, and their famous Bacon Jam burger. Lt. Haynes also reviews Wolf’s Bakery, located at Wolf’s Bakery 3241 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park. They are known for their delicious bakery goods, like lemon fluff cake, Irish soda bread, and butter cookies.
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new ranking
Attractions of America lists downtown Chicago as 2nd best in the country, with only New York City coming ahead of the windy city. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans are used to being called second best. And it's happened again with Attractions of America's top 20 best downtowns list.
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
Comments / 0