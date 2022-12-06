Read full article on original website
Related
17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list
Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
Viewers are calling new mystery thriller the 'best series' on Netflix 'hands down'
Netflix has a pretty good reputation for giving us shows that keep us on the edge of our seats, and its latest offering is no exception. Released on 17 November, 1899 is a historical thriller that's now being praised by viewers as the 'best series' on the streaming platform 'hands down'.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Spoiler Alert’s Sally Field Explains Why She Had To Push Aside Her Own Feelings As An LGBTQ+ Ally While Filming The Emotional Drama
Spoiler Alert is based off the memoir of the same name, and stars Jim Parsons and Sally Field.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’
Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a short recap of Yellowstone, with a thought or two on the potential of Tulsa King. Yellowstone is a Paramount Network show, while Tulsa King will find its place on the streaming service Paramount+, both produced by 101 Studios. Yellowstone begins with a recap in which Governor...
EW.com
See Jennifer Grey's transformation into controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime film
Jennifer Grey is teasing her hair to the high heavens in order to become the controversial religious figure Gwen Shamblin in her new film. On Monday, the Dirty Dancing actress shared a photo of herself as Shamblin, who's been described by many as a cult-like figure, from the upcoming Lifetime film Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’
Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Comments / 0