ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022

We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Deadline

Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’

Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a short recap of Yellowstone, with a thought or two on the potential of Tulsa King. Yellowstone is a Paramount Network show, while Tulsa King will find its place on the streaming service Paramount+, both produced by 101 Studios. Yellowstone begins with a recap in which Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed

After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy