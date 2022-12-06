Read full article on original website
MSU to honor Sonny Holland at playoff game
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sonny Holland embodied what it meant to be a bobcat, and his legend will live on forever at Montana State. For more on the history of Holland and MSU you can visit the school's website here.
Bobcats Dominate W&M and Advance to Semifinals With 55-7 Win
BOZEMAN -- Montana State's offense has been rolling all season and Friday night was no different as the Bobcats ran for 328 yards in a dominant 55-7 win over William & Mary. With the win, MSU is back in the semifinals for the second straight year, and extends the longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 20 games. They will face the winner of Holy Cross/South Dakota State in the semifinals.
Family stuck in snow next to steep drop off rescued by Gallatin Co. SAR
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family driving home became stuck in the snow, and search and rescue crews were called out to get them out Tuesday. The family called 9-1-1 after their car slid into some snow next to a steep drop off in the area of Nixon Gulch Rd. and Gallatin River Rd.
Group launches privately-financed fund to compensate ranchers for brucellosis costs
(The Center Square) – A new program launched by a Bozeman-based research group will offer privately-funded financial incentives to ranchers for brucellosis-related costs that might arise from allowing migrating elk on their land. The Property and Environment Research Center says its Paradise Valley Brucellosis Compensation Fund “will help ease...
I-90 WB lanes blocked near Livingston due to crash
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - All westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 near Livingston Friday due to a crash. The crash is located at mile-marker 332, 0.50 mile east of Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333. According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 road report map, traffic is being diverted through Livingston...
Gallatin County law enforcement respond to fake shooting report in Manhattan
Law enforcement gave an update on the false shooting reported at the Manhattan Library next to the school. Chief of the Manhattan Police Department, Dennis Hengel, reports the call came in before 10:00 am regarding an active shooter at the Manhattan Library. Law enforcement quickly responded to the library, and...
