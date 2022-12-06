Read full article on original website
Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies
Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
digitalspy.com
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
digitalspy.com
Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to bring back Marvel and Stranger Things stars
Ghostbusters: Afterlife's sequel has confirmed new details, with the new movie set to bring back Marvel's Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard. The follow up to the classic franchise was released last year, with a sequel confirmed to be releasing in 2023. Deadline now reports that...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Ghostbuster: Afterlife’ Sequel Lands Director; Jason Reitman Returns to Co-Write
Earlier this year, Sony slated a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife for a December 20, 2023 release. Right on time, the studio has now found a director for the film in Oscar nominee Gil Kenan. Afterlife director Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan created the franchise with 1984’s Ghostbusters, will produce and co-write the sequel with Kenan, who also shared script duties for the first film.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Not Moving Forward at DC Studios
The new leadership at DC Studios is looking to make some big changes. According to a new report, the studio’s co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are readying their plan for the future of the DC Movie Universe, and it could potentially involve altering or completely canceling some projects that were in early stages of development. At the top of that list: Wonder Woman 3, which is apparently not moving forward in its current form.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Keanu Reeves Called John Wick 4 The ‘Hardest’ Movie Of His Career, So What Insane Action Sequences Are Coming?
Keanu Reeves recently teased the action sequences in John Wick 4, revealing the film to be the hardest in his career
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Six Different Animation Styles
While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Spider-Men from a variety of dimensions, it was mostly set in a single universe, the one that’s home to Miles Morales. The upcoming sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will send Miles [checks notes] across the Spider-Verse, into multiple dimensions that are home to other Spider-Men.
James Cameron Has Plans For ‘Avatar 6’ and ‘7’
James Cameron has been working for the better part of ten years on a whole batch of Avatar sequels. The first, The Way of Water, finally opens in theaters — almost a decade after it was first announced — in a couple of weeks. After that, Cameron intends to make two three more Avatar sequels. The third film has already been shot, and some of the fourth has as well. There’s already a script written for the fifth. (The whole saga was written together.)
Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
Digital Trends
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
