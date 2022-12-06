Read full article on original website
House Passes Defense Budget Bill, Including Revocation Of Vaccine Mandate For Service Members
House Representatives pass the James Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a measure that rescinds the COVID vaccine mandate for U.S. military members. The bill also earmarks $850 billion for national defense spending, security aid to Ukraine and funding for Taiwan. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Dr. Fauci denounces 'lowlife' trolls for harassing his wife and daughters and says disagreeing with Trump 'triggered a lot of hostility'
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, received death threats for his role in advising the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order To Ban TikTok On State-Issued Devices
Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued an Executive Order Thursday to ban TikTok for state agencies using state-issued devices. The order comes as a response to reported national and cybersecurity threats made through the social media app. Gov. Stitt released the following statement with the announcement:. “Maintaining the cybersecurity of state...
Biden Calling For Increased Gun Reform
President Biden is calling for a ban on assault weapons after speaking vigil honoring the victims of gun violence Wednesday night. In particular, Biden wants to limit how many bullets a magazine can hold, and ban the sale of high-powered weapons. In his speech, Biden called back to a similar...
Poll Indicates Toss-Up In 2024 Between Trump And Florida Gov. DeSantis Among Republicans
A new poll shows that Republicans still want former President Donald Trump to be the Republican standard-bearer in 2024. Yet Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is closing that gap. The Yahoo News poll showed that 57% of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024 and
