ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order To Ban TikTok On State-Issued Devices

Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued an Executive Order Thursday to ban TikTok for state agencies using state-issued devices. The order comes as a response to reported national and cybersecurity threats made through the social media app. Gov. Stitt released the following statement with the announcement:. “Maintaining the cybersecurity of state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Biden Calling For Increased Gun Reform

President Biden is calling for a ban on assault weapons after speaking vigil honoring the victims of gun violence Wednesday night. In particular, Biden wants to limit how many bullets a magazine can hold, and ban the sale of high-powered weapons. In his speech, Biden called back to a similar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy