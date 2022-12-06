ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management. Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas. Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help. Tifton outreach program bringing awareness...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

‘Night to Shine’ coming to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A worldwide movement known as Night to Shine is making its way to Albany in February. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is an amazing prom night experience, centered on the love of God, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys. Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
albanyceo.com

What's Happening at the Flint RiverQuarium

Join us for Tadpole Time Friday at 10 am! This month we are reading the book "A Loud Winter's Nap" by Katy Hudson, meeting our animal ambassador Pumpkin the box turtle, visiting the Blue Hole exhibit and making a craft featuring a potato masher turtle! Enjoy the Flint RiverQuarium on your own after our time together.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany food box giveway set for mid December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia drug ring dismantled

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
PELHAM, GA
herecomestheguide.com

8 of the Best Wedding Venues in Albany, GA

From its sweet southern hospitality to the perfectly picturesque views, Albany is home to a fabulous mix of breathtaking wedding venues. Whether your hopes are set on a private estate on 100 beautiful rolling acres, a unique and historic former museum, or a serene banquet facility set on a 15-acre Pecan orchard, we've hand-picked the best venues in Albany, Georgia to make your dream wedding a reality.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man

Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
CORDELE, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany's Gallene Tinson to turn 101 on Sunday

ALBANY — The Gaines Avenue Church of Christ has announced a special day for a special member, one who will be celebrating her 101st trip through the solar system in a few days. Gallene Tinson, who is in sight of the 101-year milestone coming up on Sunday, attributes receiving...
ALBANY, GA

