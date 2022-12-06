Read full article on original website
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management. Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas. Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. Operations Santa Paws sees success; local pets still need help. Tifton outreach program bringing awareness...
‘Night to Shine’ coming to Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A worldwide movement known as Night to Shine is making its way to Albany in February. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is an amazing prom night experience, centered on the love of God, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys. Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to...
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Businessmen prepare large donation for Feeding the Valley Food Bank
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region. So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in...
What's Happening at the Flint RiverQuarium
Join us for Tadpole Time Friday at 10 am! This month we are reading the book "A Loud Winter's Nap" by Katy Hudson, meeting our animal ambassador Pumpkin the box turtle, visiting the Blue Hole exhibit and making a craft featuring a potato masher turtle! Enjoy the Flint RiverQuarium on your own after our time together.
USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
Albany food box giveway set for mid December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
Search begins for a new Ashburn library branch manager, here’s how you can help
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A library in Ashburn is looking for a new branch manager. Victoria Evans Memorial Library is the only place in Ashburn with public access to a fax machine. It is also a place many people rely on for the internet. Employees at the library think filling...
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
8 of the Best Wedding Venues in Albany, GA
From its sweet southern hospitality to the perfectly picturesque views, Albany is home to a fabulous mix of breathtaking wedding venues. Whether your hopes are set on a private estate on 100 beautiful rolling acres, a unique and historic former museum, or a serene banquet facility set on a 15-acre Pecan orchard, we've hand-picked the best venues in Albany, Georgia to make your dream wedding a reality.
Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
Albany H.E.A.R.T. Organization plans to give away 200 pairs of new athletic shoes
ALBANY — The group with one of the biggest H.E.A.R.T.s in Albany is reaching out to youngsters again this Christmas, delivering items that are typically at the top of kids’ wish lists. The H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) Organization is donating 200 pairs of Under Armour and...
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center. Pictured left to right are Mandy Mercer (club member), Katie Rumsey (Executive Director of Gateway Center) and Connie Carney (club member).
Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man
Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.
Albany's Gallene Tinson to turn 101 on Sunday
ALBANY — The Gaines Avenue Church of Christ has announced a special day for a special member, one who will be celebrating her 101st trip through the solar system in a few days. Gallene Tinson, who is in sight of the 101-year milestone coming up on Sunday, attributes receiving...
Albany Tech to offer flexible evening classes in health care fields
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023. Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and...
