wrestlinginc.com
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Booking Of MJF Prior To AEW Full Gear
In the weeks leading up to AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF had been acting more like a babyface. At one point, he made the save for Jon Moxley as he was being attacked by The Firm. Following his win over “Mox” to capture the AEW World Championship, MJF returned to his heel ways by attacking William Regal with a set of brass knuckles.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Scrapped WWE NXT Plans
Solo Sikoa is a relatively new face in the WWE Universe, having only debuted on television in October 2021. But being part of one of wrestling's greatest dynasties –- the Anoa'i family –- brought instant attention to the young prospect when he began his "NXT" journey. Sikoa quickly proved that he could hang with some of the brightest up-and-comers on the roster, propelling him into the "NXT" North American Title picture throughout the first half of 2022. When he returned from a knee injury on September 3, it was at WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Solo's first main roster appearance was to guarantee Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. In the weeks that followed, Sikoa would wrap up his "NXT" run by winning the North American Championship before vacating it shortly after to go to the main roster full-time.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former NXT Star Debuts For AEW at Rampage Tapings
Former WWE NXT Superstar Trent Seven has made his AEW debut. Seven made his AEW Rampage debut this week from Cedar Park, TX as the challenger to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. Kip Sabian selected the opponent. Cassidy was able to retain his title in the match, which will air...
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He'll Never Say Goodbye To William Regal
With William Regal on his way back to WWE, it's only natural that he'd want to bid farewell to the lads that make up the Blackpool Combat Club — Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Regal did just that, even going so far as to say "the three main members of the Blackpool Combat Club didn't need me around anymore." But depending on who you ask, that's not necessarily the case. In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio and ahead of his Final Battle showdown with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, Castagnoli touched on how special his relationship with Regal is.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks Went Off-Script During AEW Promo On MJF
Ricky Starks is one of the most talented performers on the AEW roster today. The former FTW Champion completed his transition from heel to babyface a couple of months ago, and now he’s set to take on MJF for the AEW World Championship. Starks won the AEW World Title...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Jokes That AEW Star Is Responsible For His Injury
CM Punk has had a rough go with the injury bug, and he's pointing the finger at an AEW star. During Punk's first run with the AEW World Championship, he suffered a foot injury that kept him on the shelf for just over two months. The injury bug bit again during his championship match against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Punk tore his left triceps, requiring surgery.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Following a brief but memorable run with AEW, it's now all but official that William Regal is headed back to WWE for a backstage role. During yesterday's media call concerning this Saturday's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he had agreed to not extend Regal's contract at the end of the year so he could go work with his son, who currently wrestles as Charlie Dempsey on "NXT."
