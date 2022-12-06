ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

These 10 U.S. cities offer homebuyers the most bang for their buck

The soaring price of homes in the nation's metropolitan areas is forcing buyers to look elsewhere for cheaper options — particularly in midsize cities in the South and Midwest. Places like Chattanooga, Tennessee; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Louisville, Kentucky, may soon become the nation's hottest housing markets as home...
GEORGIA STATE
MarketRealist

10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs

When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
KANSAS STATE
Mashed

Uber Eats Will Pay $10 Million To Chicago In Illegal Practices Settlement

For Uber Eats' 81 million customers (via Business of Apps), the meal delivery service is both convenient and beneficial. However, the service has been hit with numerous lawsuits that argue otherwise. Back in the spring, three consumers sued Uber Eats (along with other apps such as Postmates and DoorDash) for rolling out business practices that allegedly contributed to higher than necessary prices and egregious fees for restaurant patrons, per CNBC.
CHICAGO, IL
roofingexteriors.com

Crane Report Reveals Denver, Chicago are Hotbeds of Construction Activity

The construction industry remains busy across most major cities in the United States, as revealed by the latest analysis of crane activity. The RLB Crane Index for North America, released biannually by Rider Levett Bucknall, tracks the number of fixed cranes on construction sites as a barometer of the construction industry’s workload in different locations. Of the 14 cities surveyed, only one saw a decrease in crane activity.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy