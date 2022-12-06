Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Two arrested on drug charges in separate investigations
The Coffee County Drug Unit arrested two on drug charges yesterday, with one of the suspects on probation and the other out on bond. According to CCDU investigators, they witnessed a suspected drug transaction yesterday afternoon on Daisy Avenue and Green Oak Street, prompting them to conduct an investigation. One...
douglasnow.com
Newton pleads guilty, trial still on for Harvey
As the jury was waiting in the deliberation room just moments before the trial was expected to start, Ferlonzo Newton pleaded guilty to his charge of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Newton was facing a 30-year prison sentence if convicted, leading him to accept the plea, which...
douglasnow.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with 12-year-old in the home
A man who allegedly assaulted a female with her 12-year-old child in the home is now facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted. A copy of a report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the incident leading to the charges against 22-year-old Bradley Camden Spikes occurred on December 2 around 1:30 a.m. A CCSO sergeant was dispatched to the scene, a residence on Timber Trail, and spoke to a Nicholls Police Department officer upon arrival.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
WALB 10
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
WALB 10
Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
24-year-old killed in Toombs County crash
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1. Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on […]
douglasnow.com
Alleged con Carelock cashes checks for mythical machinery
A Coffee County man was indicted 14 times by a grand jury last month for allegedly conning multiple individuals by selling numerous pieces of John Deere equipment that they never received and that he did not own. According to the indictments, the defendant, Corey James Carelock, obtained over $165,000 in the scam.
wtoc.com
Vidalia Police investigating weekend shooting
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend. Police responded to the shooting at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 200 block of Nita Drive. Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face....
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Valdosta (Valdosta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Valdosta on Tuesday night. Two poll workers were struck at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive while being driven to deliver a memory card containing ballot images and voting data, according to a representative of the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Deputies searching for missing twin 8-year-old boys last seen with wanted woman
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for twin 8-year-old Georgia boys who went missing in early December. Officials said 8-year-olds Aaron and Bradley Griner of Douglas were last seen with 49-year-old Virginia Griner on Dec. 2, 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Montgomery County: Car crash claims life of Union Springs man
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A single-vehicle wreck left one Union Springs man dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 near the 11 mile marker of Alabama 110 in Montgomery County. ALEA says Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet […]
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
wfxl.com
MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile
The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
Ga. poll workers deliver ballots after being pulled from crashed car by Jaws of Life, officials say
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Poll workers make sure your vote is counted by any means necessary, even if that means escaping a crashed car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, two Lowndes County poll workers were on their way to drop off voting...
douglasnow.com
Wiregrass honors Radiologic Technology students
Wiregrass Georgia Technology College held an Award Ceremony recognizing outstanding Radiologic Technology students. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed students, family members, and clinical supporters. The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates of Valdosta, were awarded to three seniors to defray the cost of the registry fee. The Robert...
WXIA 11 Alive
'It was scary' | 2 Georgia poll workers involved in crash while delivering vote tally memory cards
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two poll workers were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Election Day in south Georgia, according to a Secretary of State official. It happened in Lowndes County, after the polls closed, as they were driving the memory cards with vote tallies on them to the central office in Valdosta, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Secretary of State's office said.
douglasnow.com
U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Tuesday runoff election
Georgia citizens wrapped up early voting last week by once again showing a record turnout of 1.8 million ballots cast before Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election for the state's U.S. Senate seat. According to data released by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, 6,181 ballots were cast in Coffee County...
