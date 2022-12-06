A man who allegedly assaulted a female with her 12-year-old child in the home is now facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted. A copy of a report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the incident leading to the charges against 22-year-old Bradley Camden Spikes occurred on December 2 around 1:30 a.m. A CCSO sergeant was dispatched to the scene, a residence on Timber Trail, and spoke to a Nicholls Police Department officer upon arrival.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO