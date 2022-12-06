ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
douglasnow.com

Two arrested on drug charges in separate investigations

The Coffee County Drug Unit arrested two on drug charges yesterday, with one of the suspects on probation and the other out on bond. According to CCDU investigators, they witnessed a suspected drug transaction yesterday afternoon on Daisy Avenue and Green Oak Street, prompting them to conduct an investigation. One...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Newton pleads guilty, trial still on for Harvey

As the jury was waiting in the deliberation room just moments before the trial was expected to start, Ferlonzo Newton pleaded guilty to his charge of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Newton was facing a 30-year prison sentence if convicted, leading him to accept the plea, which...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with 12-year-old in the home

A man who allegedly assaulted a female with her 12-year-old child in the home is now facing more than 20 years in prison if convicted. A copy of a report from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office states that the incident leading to the charges against 22-year-old Bradley Camden Spikes occurred on December 2 around 1:30 a.m. A CCSO sergeant was dispatched to the scene, a residence on Timber Trail, and spoke to a Nicholls Police Department officer upon arrival.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta. Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Missing Coffee Co. brothers found, woman arrested

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two 8-year-old boys were missing from Douglas and the woman that may have been with them was arrested, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron and Bradley Griner went missing on Dec. 2 from Douglas. Virginia Griner, 49, was wanted. She was arrested in...
DOUGLAS, GA
WSAV News 3

24-year-old killed in Toombs County crash

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1. Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged con Carelock cashes checks for mythical machinery

A Coffee County man was indicted 14 times by a grand jury last month for allegedly conning multiple individuals by selling numerous pieces of John Deere equipment that they never received and that he did not own. According to the indictments, the defendant, Corey James Carelock, obtained over $165,000 in the scam.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Vidalia Police investigating weekend shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend. Police responded to the shooting at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 200 block of Nita Drive. Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face....
VIDALIA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

MISSING: Homerville police needs the public's help locating juvenile

The Homerville Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Cekoya Cooper was last seen, last night leaving her aunt's house on Happyville Lane, and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants. Cooper has red and black hair with a hoop nose ring. Told her Aunt...
HOMERVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Wiregrass honors Radiologic Technology students

Wiregrass Georgia Technology College held an Award Ceremony recognizing outstanding Radiologic Technology students. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed students, family members, and clinical supporters. The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates of Valdosta, were awarded to three seniors to defray the cost of the registry fee. The Robert...
VALDOSTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

'It was scary' | 2 Georgia poll workers involved in crash while delivering vote tally memory cards

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two poll workers were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Election Day in south Georgia, according to a Secretary of State official. It happened in Lowndes County, after the polls closed, as they were driving the memory cards with vote tallies on them to the central office in Valdosta, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Secretary of State's office said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Tuesday runoff election

Georgia citizens wrapped up early voting last week by once again showing a record turnout of 1.8 million ballots cast before Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election for the state's U.S. Senate seat. According to data released by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, 6,181 ballots were cast in Coffee County...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy