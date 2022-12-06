Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Transatlantic Spot Rates Tread Water as Chinese Export Rates Tumble
Navigating the container spot rate market has become a minefield for shipper procurement managers under pressure from bosses to get the best deal in the market. On the Asia-North Europe tradelane, the published spot indices all agree rates are falling by double-digit values week on week, but there is a considerable difference in the readings.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Wall Street falls as US inflation slows but remains hot
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Friday, after a new report showed that inflation is slowing less than hoped just days before Federal Reserve officials are expected to raise interest rates again. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%. Smaller company stocks fell even more, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower. The indexes marked their first losing week in the last three. The U.S. government reported that prices paid at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October’s wholesale inflation rate of 8.1%, but it was still slightly worse than economists expected. “There’s a sense that inflation has plateaued, but that said it’s still sticky and the Fed is most likely going to have to push harder,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.
Agriculture Online
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
NASDAQ
POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.31%
MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.20% to 7.40%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
swineweb.com
Hogs Down Sharply on Economic Fears, Pork Firmer
Hog futures are sharply lower this morning, taking direction from the stock market. Equity futures are treating good news as bad news (seeing more Fed tightening) and anticipating a recession in 2023 that would nick meat demand. For today at least, the hogs are buying into the story. The 12/02 CME Lean Hog Index was $82.79, down by another 8 cents. The average negotiated cash hog price this morning is $82.133 on a carcass basis.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints
Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
datafloq.com
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
kitco.com
Gold's December gains help push silver price higher - ANZ
(Kitco News) The precious metals sector is seeing a move higher, and gold could be one of the main reasons for the shift in sentiment, according to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). Gold is up more than 8% since November 1 and down only 1.6% year-to-date after a...
US News and World Report
Japan Business Mood Up, Global Slowdown Weighs on Outlook - Reuters Poll
TOKYO (Reuters) - Sentiment of big Japanese manufacturers rose for the first time in four months in December, and the service-sector mood hit a three-year high, a Reuters monthly poll found, in a sign of gradual recovery from COVID-19 doldrums. Reflecting uncertainty in the outlook, however, the monthly poll, which...
Belarus central bank to remove euro from currency basket weightings
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Belarus' central bank said on Thursday it will remove the euro from its currency basket used to calculate the official exchange rate for the Belarusian' rouble.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street sees selloff
The Australian share market is poised to fall again on Wednesday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 48 points or 0.65% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.03%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.44%, and the NASDAQ ended 2% lower. The Australian share market...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes in red; utilities leads gains, energy & financials fall
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in the red today (December 8), losing 46.40 points or 0.64% to end at 7,183.00 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.33% and 3.00% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities was the only gainer, advancing 1.13% while energy and financial...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold subdued as dollar firms; focus on upcoming Fed meet
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday due to a slight uptick in the dollar, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,782.13 per ounce as of 0942 GMT after...
Asian shares slip after tech stock slump on Wall St
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rebounded. Japan revised upward its GDP data to show the economy contracted less than earlier reported in July-September, in a sign the country weathered its latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought. The Cabinet Office reported Thursday that the economy shrank at a 0.8% annual rate in July-September. That was better than minus 1.2% annual growth reported earlier.
China's November imports, exports plunge due to Covid rules
China's imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020, official figures showed Wednesday, as severe Covid restrictions hit the economy hard. Official data last week showed China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, as large swathes of the country were hit by lockdowns and transport disruptions.
