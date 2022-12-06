Read full article on original website
130-acre expansion coming to Johnstown airport
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST). Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport […]
State College
Bellefonte Waterfront Project stalls, again
BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Waterfront Project has stalled once again — at least for the winter months. According to Bellefonte Borough manager Ralph Stewart, developer Tom Songer II has informed the borough that ground will not be broken this winter. “The owner of the property, Mr. Tom Songer,...
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
Rager Mountain Gas Leak Investigation
Investigations continue surrounding the Cambria County gas leak at the Equitrans Midstream Rager Mountain storage facility in Jackson Township. The gas leak has since been capped, after two weeks of spewing methane into the surrounding environment, but concerns about the potential impacts remain. The leak first started on November 6th,...
PennDOT honors employees for innovative ideas
(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized PennDOT employees with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Three team members from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. “PennDOT has a strong legacy of […]
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Suspended Cumberland County lawyer named himself children’s guardian without permission
A Cumberland County attorney has been suspended for a year after mishandling at least five civil cases, including lying about actions he had taken and adding himself as a guardian of a client’s children without asking her. Corey James Adamson, 42, of Mechanicsburg, also told a woman he filed...
Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
Former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department Acquitted
The former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department was acquitted in a child sex assault case against him. Matthew Detrich was charged last year. He was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl from 2014 to 2016. A Blair County jury acquitted Detrich of all charges including...
Minimum pay is less than half a livable wage in Centre County. These jobs pay more
Just how much do you need to make hourly in Centre County to live? Here’s what MIT says, plus a few places advertising pay that meets or exceeds the benchmark.
SCI Huntingdon Inmate Death
Authorities with the Department of Corrections say officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Huntingdon. Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Himmelright was found unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted and Himmelright was transported to Penn Highlands Huntingdon where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after he was initially found.
Penns Valley School District releases school security survey results. What comes next?
The community survey showed the majority of the responses supported the school hiring security personnel for each building.
2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
Contractor charged with home improvement fraud in Centre County, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A home improvement fraud where police said a man was scammed out of thousands of dollars has led to charges filed in Centre County. Anthony Winkelman, 29, of Renovo, who worked for Wink’s Construction, was supposed to take about a month for work, but never started any, state police in Rockview […]
Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
Local Vet Honored
On Wednesday, on his 91st birthday, the city of Altoona and the James E. van Zandt VA medical center honored Lloyd Peck, the former longtime commander of the Blair County War Veterans Council. The city gave him a plaque thanking him for his many years of service to fellow veterans,...
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
State College
Atherton crash was intentional, police say
STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
