Pennsylvania Punk Rock Event Brings in Hundreds of Toy Donations for Children
Punk rockers, Michael Davis, Noah Keller, Bob Gray, Abe like Lincoln, and Jimmy Minarchick pose with donated toys.Photo byCassie Leigh | Michael Davis. In an effort to bring a little holiday cheer to a small central Pennsylvania town, a group of punk rockers did the most metal thing they could think of: hosted a Toys for Tots benefit featuring talent from across the state--and it went better than anyone could have imagined with an estimated 110 in attendance and over 207 toys and $400 donated in total.
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
Pittsburghers celebrate Krampusnacht, carrying on ancient traditions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Christmas season is all about the joy of giving, it can also get a little weird.On Monday night, the Krampuses came out to play.Hundreds were in Market Square tonight for the Krampusnacht festival.It happens every December 5th in Europe, in celebration of the story of a mythical goat beast known as Krampus, who punishes naughty children who misbehave before the feast of St. Nicholas.The festival has become a tradition here in Pittsburgh. Festivities included a Krampen procession and photo opportunities with winter spirits.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
Bret Michaels bringing 2023 tour to Pittsburgh: 'I'm coming home'
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Butler native Bret Michaels is bringing his 2023 tour to Pittsburgh. "I am coming back to the 'Burgh, I'm coming home," Michaels said in a video on The Pavilion at Star Lake's Facebook page. The Poison frontman's Parti Gras Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 15. "I will see you all at Star Lake and we are about to party. This is going to be the ultimate summer night out," he said. He'll be joined by Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Steve Augeri from Journey and Mark McGrath."All killer, no filler. I'll see you there," Michaels said. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
$50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties
BLAIR COUNTY, PA – As part of the fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced today the winning raffle ticket numbers for the two $50,000 prizes. The Raffle consists of eight weekly drawings, each awarding two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the drawing on January 7, 2023. The winning ticket numbers, 00184588 and 00185202, were randomly selected from more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between November 29 and December 5. Giant Eagle, 510 South Route 36, Roaring Spring, Blair County, and Karns, 1023 State Street, Lemoyne, Cumberland County, sold the tickets. Ticket The post $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties appeared first on Shore News Network.
130-acre expansion coming to Johnstown airport
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST). Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport […]
Basket raffle to benefit Cambria County family
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Nov. 29, Nevaeh Rose Bartlebaugh was born and she was diagnosed with anencephaly. Now, family members are hosting a basket raffle to help with the medical and funeral expenses. According to the CDC, Anencephaly is a rare and fatal disease that affects about 1 in every 4,600 babies. Babies […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings
4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
wtaj.com
Sweet black cat named Sookie seeking forever home at Central Pa Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to Sookie! She is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat with beautiful black fur. Sookie loves cuddles and scratches behind her ears. She gets along well with other cats. She has not been tested with dogs, but the Central Pa Humane Society can always arrange a meet-and-greet to see if Sookie and your fur-baby get along!
Donations needed for veterans in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Laurel Highlands Historical Village is in need of supplies to give to veterans. The non-profit organization, located at 117 Allbaugh Park Road in Johnstown, is in need of ceramic heaters, gloves, blankets, kitchen tools and other appliances. Donations can be dropped off at the Johnstown Galleria’s Lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Dairy Queen, BFS Convenience Store Opening on Friday
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Brookville. Set to open on December 9, the restaurant is located at 420 Main Street.
fox8tv.com
Local Vet Honored
On Wednesday, on his 91st birthday, the city of Altoona and the James E. van Zandt VA medical center honored Lloyd Peck, the former longtime commander of the Blair County War Veterans Council. The city gave him a plaque thanking him for his many years of service to fellow veterans,...
fox8tv.com
Vision 2025 Conflicts of Intrest
State Rep. Frank Burns made an announcement Tuesday, calling for members of the Vision Together 2025 board to be replaced by everyday citizens of the Johnstown community. Rep. Burns claims that having elected officials and government employees on the organization’s board creates “conflicts of interest.”. “Conflicts of interest...
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos)
GIBSONIA, Pa. — A 25-acre estate is currently for sale in Gibsonia for $3.49 million. The property is located at 5640 N Montour Rd. It includes a 9,329-square-foot home, a stocked pond, a duck house and a chicken coop. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood-Antis School Board adds day off
The Bellwood-Antis Board meeting was held Tuesday night and the board voted to add a day of spring break in the month of March. The Board decided to add a spring break day for Friday, March 17, 2023, but decided to remove the Election Day holiday. This means there is now school on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
