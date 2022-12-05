Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Basketball: Morenci wins at Addison assembly game
ADDISON — After the Addison boys basketball team used the energy from its assembly game Friday to get off to a strong start, Morenci battled back for the non-league win Friday, 63-57. The Panthers (1-1) led 15-9 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-1) responded with a 19-7 advantage in the second to take a 28-22 lead into the half. ...
Look: Gunter scores last-second TD to beat Canadian in UIL 3A football semifinals
ABILENE, Texas - It wasn't easy, but Gunter prevailed in the end. Gunter quarterback Walker Overman threw a quick slant to Ivy Hellman with 17 seconds left, and the extra point sealed the 21-20 win over Canadian, capping an emotional day for the Gunter community. On the way to Abilene for ...
NEWS10 ABC
Shaker outlasts Bethlehem in overtime thriller behind 23-point effort from Zach Matulu
A battle of unbeatens in the Section II, Class AA boys basketball ranks proved to be one of the most thrilling matchups of Friday's hoops slates.
Westwood boys basketball survives late comeback attempt from Spring Valley
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Westwood RedHawks barely survived a late comeback attempt from the Spring Valley Vikings Friday night during their 59-55 victory. Senior guard Arden Conyers, a South Carolina basketball commit, led the way for the RedHawks with 22 points, including four made threes ...
Comments / 0