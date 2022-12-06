Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Coyote Corner – Tylieea Wallace
It was a basic maneuver Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) had executed countless times on the basketball court, a simple jump-stop where a player picks up the ball from dribbling, hops and lands with both feet on the floor. This time something went wrong. Terribly wrong. A searing pain tore...
ksal.com
Women’s Basketball pulls away late for 72-55 win over Ottawa
After losing their first five games of the season, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes have won their fifth game in a row after defeating the Ottawa Braves 72-55. “It’s been a process. With starting the season the way we did, we knew it was going to be a process,” KWU head coach Ryan Showman said. “We knew this was going to happen, we knew we were going to figure out who we are, what our identity is. I feel like we’re as close as we’ve ever been.
ksal.com
Jayhawks Rout 12th-Ranked Wildcats
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Kansas Women’s Basketball team improved to 8-0 on Thursday night after a convincing 77-50 win over the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. The 27-point win by the Jayhawks ties the program’s largest margin of victory ever against a ranked opponent and marks the team’s first road win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2013. Kansas and Coach Brandon Schneider are now 8-0 for the second time in his eight-year tenure and the first time since the 2019-20 season.
ksal.com
Central defeats South in City Wrestling Dual
Salina Central swept Salina South on the wrestling mats Thursday night. The boys took a tight win by a score of 40-36, while the girls handled things with a 42-6 victory. 100 – South’s M. Sutton by fall over H. James (1:04) 140 – Central’s K. Kingsbury by...
ksal.com
Hutch sweeps Central
Central went on the road for their second straight road game to start the season to face off against the Hutchinson Salthawks. The 5’6 sophomore, Grace Poch, had the hot hand in the first quarter with a team leading 7 points for the Salthawks. It was another slow start to the game for Central as they trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was much of the same from central as they struggled to score against the 2-3 zone defense that Hutchinson was throwing at them.
ksal.com
Minneapolis and Ell-Saline split Tuesday Night to open up the Tri-County Classic
GIRLS – Minneapolis 44, Ell-Saline 37. Minneapolis would start off slow like they did against Inman last Friday and find themselves down 13-7 to end the first period. Ell-Saline would use 3 three pointers in the 1st quarter to help build the the lead. It would be more of...
ksal.com
Eric Vaughn Bauman
Eric Vaughn Bauman left this world unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 47. He was born February 4, 1975 in Salina, KS. Eric grew up in Niles, KS, until moving into Salina at the age of 10. Years later, he attended Salina High School South and Kansas Wesleyan University. Although he lived several years in Louisiana and Texas, Eric stayed near Salina most of his life.
ksal.com
Cowboys Roll Rock Creek, Cowgirls Show Improvement in Loss
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Abilene – A 3rd quarter scoring drought was too much for Abilene (0-2) to overcome Tuesday night in their home opener against Rock Creek (2-0). The Cowgirls trailed 25-21 at halftime but were out-scored 12-3 in the 3rd quarter and could never get back in the game.
ksal.com
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit, 37, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Reginald was born in Salina, Kansas on March 13, 1985, a son of Darlene (Benoit) Carter, and Reginald Price. Reggie owned The Detail Shop in Salina. Survivors include his mother, Darlene Carter (Murphy) of...
ksal.com
Larry Don Carlson
Larry Don Carlson, 84, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Larry was born in Gypsum, Kansas on November 14, 1938, a son of Elizabeth (Heller) and Melvin Carlson. He served in the United States Army. On September 25, 1965, Larry married JoAnn Henoch. Survivors include daughter, Mitzy...
ksal.com
Mark Allen Swenson
Mark Allen Swenson, 59, passed away Monday morning Dec. 5, 2022, in Salina, KS. Mark was born Oct 13, 1963, in Salina and was the first child of Richard and Leanna (Lahman) Swenson. He lived part of his life in Rockford, IL. until the age of 14 and went to Salina Central high school. He worked for several years at McDonalds until he was offered a job with Phillips Lighting. He worked there for more than 20 years until his retirement.
ksal.com
VIDEO: TubaChristmas Returns
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina this weekend, The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event Saturday at the Central Mall. According to KWU, Dr. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning at KWU....
ksal.com
Much-Needed Workforce Housing
Massive expansions of three big businesses in recent months show promise to boost the economies of Salina and Saline County, if all necessary pieces fall into place. Excitement reigns in north-central Kansas as Great Plains/Kubota, Schwan’s and 1 Vision Aviation are prepped to grow. The major employers are adding...
ksal.com
Kansas College Rapist Still Sought
Authorities continue to investigate past cases believed to involve the Kansas College Rapist. Almost all cases coincided with a break from classes at KU or K-State. According to the Riley County Police Department, between 2000-2015, there were 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students inside their off-campus homes in Manhattan and Lawrence believed to be committed by the same man.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
ksal.com
Remember Me Tree, Candlelight Ceremony Honor Loved Ones
Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It is on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, in Abilene through the end of December. Anyone may place an angel...
ksal.com
Glen Jacobs
Glen Jacobs peacefully drifted into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 4th, 2022 in the presence of his beloved life Partner Kathy Blue. Glen was born December 7th, 1958 in La Crosse KS the son of Virgil and Eldora Jacobs. Glen is survived by his...
ksal.com
Two Most Wanted Arrests
The new December list of Salina’s Most has been online for about a week, and two of theme have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:. Austin Leroy Calp. Elektra Brooke Iford. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s...
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in which over a dozen guns were stolen.. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, on October 1st between midnight and 3:00 A.M., unknown suspect(s)...
ksal.com
Drone, Dog, Assist in Arrest Under Bridge
A man from California was arrested in Solomon after he was clocked driving a stolen car at 150 miles per hour. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday of this week at approximately 12:33 AM, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling east on Interstate 70 at approximately 150 mph. The Mercedes, valued at approximately $70,800, had been reported stolen due to it being fraudulently purchased by a subject with false identification in Colorado.
