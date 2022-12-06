LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which is observed on December 7, 2022. “Eighty-one years ago, Americans united in response to Imperial Japan’s surprise attack at our naval station in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Motivated by the attack on Pearl Harbor, Americans of all backgrounds came together to defend our homeland and the freedoms we hold dear. Those who died serving our country on December 7, 1941, will never be forgotten.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO