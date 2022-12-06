Central went on the road for their second straight road game to start the season to face off against the Hutchinson Salthawks. The 5’6 sophomore, Grace Poch, had the hot hand in the first quarter with a team leading 7 points for the Salthawks. It was another slow start to the game for Central as they trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was much of the same from central as they struggled to score against the 2-3 zone defense that Hutchinson was throwing at them.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO