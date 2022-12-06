Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Coyote Corner – Tylieea Wallace
It was a basic maneuver Tylieea Wallace (SO/Overland Park, Kan.) had executed countless times on the basketball court, a simple jump-stop where a player picks up the ball from dribbling, hops and lands with both feet on the floor. This time something went wrong. Terribly wrong. A searing pain tore...
ksal.com
Women’s Basketball pulls away late for 72-55 win over Ottawa
After losing their first five games of the season, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes have won their fifth game in a row after defeating the Ottawa Braves 72-55. “It’s been a process. With starting the season the way we did, we knew it was going to be a process,” KWU head coach Ryan Showman said. “We knew this was going to happen, we knew we were going to figure out who we are, what our identity is. I feel like we’re as close as we’ve ever been.
ksal.com
Central defeats South in City Wrestling Dual
Salina Central swept Salina South on the wrestling mats Thursday night. The boys took a tight win by a score of 40-36, while the girls handled things with a 42-6 victory. 100 – South’s M. Sutton by fall over H. James (1:04) 140 – Central’s K. Kingsbury by...
ksal.com
Eric Vaughn Bauman
Eric Vaughn Bauman left this world unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 47. He was born February 4, 1975 in Salina, KS. Eric grew up in Niles, KS, until moving into Salina at the age of 10. Years later, he attended Salina High School South and Kansas Wesleyan University. Although he lived several years in Louisiana and Texas, Eric stayed near Salina most of his life.
ksal.com
Minneapolis and Ell-Saline split Tuesday Night to open up the Tri-County Classic
GIRLS – Minneapolis 44, Ell-Saline 37. Minneapolis would start off slow like they did against Inman last Friday and find themselves down 13-7 to end the first period. Ell-Saline would use 3 three pointers in the 1st quarter to help build the the lead. It would be more of...
ksal.com
Salina South alum Bo Maynes, four others, selected to KSHSAA Hall of Fame in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. – Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee’s request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
ksal.com
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit
Reginald Treville “Reggie” Benoit, 37, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 4th, 2022. Reginald was born in Salina, Kansas on March 13, 1985, a son of Darlene (Benoit) Carter, and Reginald Price. Reggie owned The Detail Shop in Salina. Survivors include his mother, Darlene Carter (Murphy) of...
ksal.com
Hutch sweeps Central
Central went on the road for their second straight road game to start the season to face off against the Hutchinson Salthawks. The 5’6 sophomore, Grace Poch, had the hot hand in the first quarter with a team leading 7 points for the Salthawks. It was another slow start to the game for Central as they trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was much of the same from central as they struggled to score against the 2-3 zone defense that Hutchinson was throwing at them.
ksal.com
Cowboys Roll Rock Creek, Cowgirls Show Improvement in Loss
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Abilene – A 3rd quarter scoring drought was too much for Abilene (0-2) to overcome Tuesday night in their home opener against Rock Creek (2-0). The Cowgirls trailed 25-21 at halftime but were out-scored 12-3 in the 3rd quarter and could never get back in the game.
ksal.com
Larry Don Carlson
Larry Don Carlson, 84, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Larry was born in Gypsum, Kansas on November 14, 1938, a son of Elizabeth (Heller) and Melvin Carlson. He served in the United States Army. On September 25, 1965, Larry married JoAnn Henoch. Survivors include daughter, Mitzy...
ksal.com
Mark Allen Swenson
Mark Allen Swenson, 59, passed away Monday morning Dec. 5, 2022, in Salina, KS. Mark was born Oct 13, 1963, in Salina and was the first child of Richard and Leanna (Lahman) Swenson. He lived part of his life in Rockford, IL. until the age of 14 and went to Salina Central high school. He worked for several years at McDonalds until he was offered a job with Phillips Lighting. He worked there for more than 20 years until his retirement.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.
ksal.com
Kansas College Rapist Still Sought
Authorities continue to investigate past cases believed to involve the Kansas College Rapist. Almost all cases coincided with a break from classes at KU or K-State. According to the Riley County Police Department, between 2000-2015, there were 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students inside their off-campus homes in Manhattan and Lawrence believed to be committed by the same man.
ksal.com
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor
Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Naylor, 84, of Salina, Kan., passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1938, in Patton, Pa., to John and Lillian Ruth (McMurray) Bender. Survivors include her children, Roger Naylor Jr. (Lisa), Michelle Compton (Mike), Brenda Herring (Steve), and Deb Marseline;...
ksal.com
Remember Me Tree, Candlelight Ceremony Honor Loved Ones
Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It is on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, in Abilene through the end of December. Anyone may place an angel...
ksal.com
Two Most Wanted Arrests
The new December list of Salina’s Most has been online for about a week, and two of theme have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:. Austin Leroy Calp. Elektra Brooke Iford. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s...
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in which over a dozen guns were stolen.. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, on October 1st between midnight and 3:00 A.M., unknown suspect(s)...
ksal.com
Drone, Dog, Assist in Arrest Under Bridge
A man from California was arrested in Solomon after he was clocked driving a stolen car at 150 miles per hour. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday of this week at approximately 12:33 AM, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling east on Interstate 70 at approximately 150 mph. The Mercedes, valued at approximately $70,800, had been reported stolen due to it being fraudulently purchased by a subject with false identification in Colorado.
