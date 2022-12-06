The fall season has winded down and players are now beginning to prepare for their upcoming high school baseball seasons. Our staff has decided to make some subtle changes to our 2025 state rankings after seeing players throughout the fall. The evaluation process is always fluid especially with a class this young, so look for more movement and more new faces as this class continues to develop. The 2025 Class in North Carolina has a heavy presence at the National Level led by 2022 Futures Game standout and LSU commit Briggs Mckenzie. With this update the class expands to the Top 60 players and is expected to expand more after our Preseason All State Events.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO