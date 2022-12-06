ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montvale, NJ

yonkerstimes.com

Where Were The Parents?

In a tragic accident last week, Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino lost his life to a 16 year old who had just got his learner’s permit and was driving a BMW on Tuckahoe Road. Gualdino was a respected Sergeant in the department with 24 years of service looking forward to his retirement in the not to distant future.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Student Revived After Medical Episode At Bergen Middle School

An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said. The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. "He was...
OAKLAND, NJ
spartaindependent.com

48 bears killed so far in hunt

Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Forty-eight bears had been killed as of Thursday, Dec. 8; 21 were taken in Sussex County. Thirteen were killed in Warren County,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Westchester's Trusted Leader In Cancer Care: An Interview With Dr. Anna Komorowski

As part of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, the cancer specialists at Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital provide comprehensive, advanced diagnostic and treatment services to Westchester cancer patients. This unique regional cancer team provides patients expanded services to move them faster through diagnosis to treatment. Now Phelps’ new state-of-the-art PET/CT scan, the latest in cancer imaging technology, offers patients the world-class care they need, all in one place, all close to home.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

DWI in NJ For Not Driving

DWI in NJ for not driving.Photo by(@seanfboggs/iStock) Don’t drive drunk, but in this situation, it seems like the case had a strange outcome. Who knew that waiting in your car for a ride home would be considered driving under the influence?
WAYNE, NJ

