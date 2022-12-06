Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic can’t sustain level of play, claims Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.
Finney-Smith's late 3 helps Mavs to 116-115 win over Nuggets
DENVER (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the...
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
Mavericks' dependency on Luka Doncic's MVP-level production shows need for significant move
DETROIT — Every team in the Western Conference feels like it’s one significant move away from separating itself from the muck and being established as a power. Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks illustrate that better than anyone, it seems. Monday, they seemed to validate their run to the conference finals in a Game 7-like beatdown of the hot Phoenix Suns.
Report: Mavs, Pistons have discussed Nerlens Noel
The Mavericks and Pistons recently “touched base” on trade talks in which Nerlens Noel was among the players discussed, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Begley adds that Noel has drawn interest from multiple playoff teams in need of rim protection. Noel was traded from the Knicks to...
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Denver Nuggets (14-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) on Thursday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Blazers prediction and pick. Denver has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight but still sits in fourth place in the Western...
Utah hits 16 3-pointers, routs Jacksonville State 99-58
Lazar Stefanovic made six of Utah's 16 3-pointers, and the Utes scored the first 19 points of the game and cruised to a 99-58 rout of Jacksonville State for its fourth straight win
Nuggets lose to Mavericks at home
Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Colorado Basketball Crowd Erupts in ‘Deion Sanders’ Chants
Buffaloes fans seem to have already warmed up quite well to Coach Prime less than a week after he was announced as CU’s new football coach.
