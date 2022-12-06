ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Mavericks' dependency on Luka Doncic's MVP-level production shows need for significant move

DETROIT — Every team in the Western Conference feels like it’s one significant move away from separating itself from the muck and being established as a power. Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks illustrate that better than anyone, it seems. Monday, they seemed to validate their run to the conference finals in a Game 7-like beatdown of the hot Phoenix Suns.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Report: Mavs, Pistons have discussed Nerlens Noel

The Mavericks and Pistons recently “touched base” on trade talks in which Nerlens Noel was among the players discussed, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Begley adds that Noel has drawn interest from multiple playoff teams in need of rim protection. Noel was traded from the Knicks to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Denver

Nuggets lose to Mavericks at home

Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy