Read full article on original website
Related
Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — It started with Lionel Messi delivering another soccer clinic. It ended with the Argentina superstar sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee. And of course there were goals, too, for one of the greats of the game whose bid to win the World Cup for the first time is still on track. Messi is heading to the semifinals with Argentina after a penalty-shootout victory over Netherlands that had just about everything on Friday. Argentina took a 2-0 lead, conceded an equalizer in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to send the match to extra time at 2-2, and then won the shootout 4-3 amid a deafening noise inside Lusail Stadium.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
'Arrogant' European court raps UK on refugees, trans rights and Northern Ireland veterans in a report lecturing the country on how to run its borders
The Strasbourg human rights body whose court blocked the Rwanda deportation flights yesterday accused Britain of displaying ‘an antagonistic attitude’ towards basic freedoms. The Council of Europe, which oversees the European Court of Human Rights, lashed out at the UK in a report lecturing the country on how...
WBAL Radio
Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife
ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya's sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, wild animals have become commonplace in the county's villages as they search for food. Many don't survive, providing herders an unfortunate lifeline as they cut chunks of meat from their carcasses.
Comments / 0