Los Angeles, CA

USPS Hosting Job Fairs Throughout Los Angeles

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month.

The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are walk-in events and human resource personnel will be available to assist with benefit, qualification and application questions. Laptops will also be available for application submissions.

It is part of a 10-year plan to hire 20,000 employees to the U.S. Postal Service throughout the nation.

The first job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office at 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles.

Job fairs are scheduled until Dec. 29 on the following days and locations:

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bellflower Post Office, 9835 Flower Street Bellflower

Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gardena City Counsel -- Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd, Street Gardena

Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades

Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles

Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., San Pedro Post Office, 839 S. Beacon St., San Pedro

Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rancho Park/West LA Post Office, 11270 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles

Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Office Los Angeles District Office Hosting job fair for following post offices: Col Washington, Dockweiler, Hancock, Rimpau and Wagner,  7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles

Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Palos Verdes Peninsula Post Office, 955 Deep Valley Drive, Palos Verdes

Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bellflower Post Office, 9835 Flower St., Bellflower

Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles

Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., San Pedro Post Office, 839 S. Beacon St., San Pedro

Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades

Starting pay for city carrier assistants is $19.33 per hour paid bi- weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.

Related
