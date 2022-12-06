ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Israel Hernandez, 13

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 13-year-old Israel Hernandez after his body was found on Dec. 2 two weeks after they reported him missing.

The Fort Worth Police Department along with Tarrant County Medical Examiner told them the teen was the victim of a hit and run.

His family said the last time they saw Hernandez, he had just walked away from his home on the west side of Fort Worth.

"With the heaviest of broken hearts, let us reach out to those who have been touched by Israel Ethan's young vibrant life! Our beloved Israel Ethan Hernandez has been found and was tragically taken from us. Now we are seeking justice," his family shared on a GoFundMe page .

"Israel Ethan will be remembered for his love for God, his family and his friends. He was an amazing son, who had a heart of gold, a funny comedian, he had a smile that brightened up any room and he was a true friend to all. Ethan brought endless joy into this world. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him," his family shared.

Fort Worth police still have no leads.

Anyone with information about what happened to Hernandez should call them at 817. 392. 4222.

CBS DFW

