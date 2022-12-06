ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Cosby Accused Of Drugging, Raping Several Women In New Lawsuit

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bill Cosby is facing a new lawsuit filed by five women, several of whom appeared on The Cosby Show , alleging the actor sexually assaulted them.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ , the plaintiffs, Lili Bernard , Eden Tirl , Jewel Gittens , Jennifer Thompson , and Cindra Ladd , claim Cosby took advantage of them and posed as their mentor as they tried to break into Hollywood during the 1980s and 90s.

Bernard, who guest starred as Mrs. Minifield in a 1992 episode of The Cosby Show , said Cosby drugged and assaulted her on multiple occasions, per the suit. In one incident, Bernard woke up to Cosby trying to smother her with a pillow.

Andrew Wyatt , a spokesman for Cosby, said the actor denies the new allegations and will be ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, per TMZ.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jerry Fisher
3d ago

He already went to prison for this. Why wasn't this brought up in the previous trial? This sounds like BS to me. Someone wants some Christmas money. Also, I believe if it hadn't bothered them enough to bring this up in the last 40 years, this needs to be thrown out as a frivolous lawsuit

Feral-Ghetto-Garbage
3d ago

O.J. Simpson was acquitted off murder in his murder trial but lost his wrongful death lawsuit brought by Nicole Simpsons family...Go figure that one.

Lynn Trumble
3d ago

These women are so bogus! Just stop it already. You don't wait for all these years , and after the first trial, to all of a sudden decide to say anything, that's just ridiculous, and immensely unbelievable!

