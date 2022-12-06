Bill Cosby Accused Of Drugging, Raping Several Women In New Lawsuit

Photo: Getty Images

Bill Cosby is facing a new lawsuit filed by five women, several of whom appeared on The Cosby Show , alleging the actor sexually assaulted them.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ , the plaintiffs, Lili Bernard , Eden Tirl , Jewel Gittens , Jennifer Thompson , and Cindra Ladd , claim Cosby took advantage of them and posed as their mentor as they tried to break into Hollywood during the 1980s and 90s.

Bernard, who guest starred as Mrs. Minifield in a 1992 episode of The Cosby Show , said Cosby drugged and assaulted her on multiple occasions, per the suit. In one incident, Bernard woke up to Cosby trying to smother her with a pillow.

Andrew Wyatt , a spokesman for Cosby, said the actor denies the new allegations and will be ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, per TMZ.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

