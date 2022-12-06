The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey was released ten years ago, becoming the first (and best) film in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit series. Like the book, the film trilogy is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, telling a story set in a time period before Sauron's rise. As was expected, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey brought filmgoers back to the world of Middle-earth with an epic journey and a lovable hobbit. It brought familiar characters and places back to the screen, appealing to fans of both The Lord of the Rings films and J.R. R. Tolkien's work. However, Tolkien's story is contained in one book, not three. So, when Jackson set out to adapt it, he had to add to the plot to flesh out three films. At the time, the changes surprised fans, not because the content didn't mesh, but because it gave the story a darker tone than book readers remembered. The decision was controversial, with some additions receiving more criticism than others. While not everything that Jackson added to the plot fit the story (what was the point of the White Orc anyway,) some enhanced The Hobbit, whether fans are ready to admit it. No change is a better example than the character of Radagast the Brown (Sylvester McCoy).

8 HOURS AGO