New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes the Top 8 for 2024 Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren
Michael Van Buren has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class with his average rating easily being four stars while ESPN rates him as a five-star recruit. The talented QB from Baltimore powerhouse St Frances Academy is undoubtedly one of the top overall targets for Virginia Tech in the 2024 class.
techlunchpail.com
Appalachian State RB Commit Jeremiah Coney Set for Virginia Tech Visit After Recent Offer
As Virginia Tech makes their final push to land a few more talented high school recruits in their 2023 class, adding one more running back has arisen as a priority. That recently led to the Hokies extending an offer to one of the best RBs in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Appalachian State commit Jeremiah Coney out of Richmond.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Loads of Fast Power 5 Interest for Kent State WR Devontez Walker
Kent State WR Devontez Walker entered the transfer portal earlier today and instantly became one of the top WRs available in the transfer portal drawing loads of interest from Power 5 programs. Virginia Tech is among the schools who have already expressed their interest in Walker with WRs coach Fontel...
wfxrtv.com
Former Cave Spring star Owyn Dawyot appears in his first game for Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday night the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Dayton 77-49 over at Cassell Coliseum. That was Virginia Tech’s 9th win of the season. Not only was big contest for the Hokies – but it was a big day for one of our local basketball stars.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech DB Nasir Peoples Will Return for the 2023 Season
Veteran Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples has announced that he will use his free COVID year in Blacksburg and return to the Hokies for the 2023 season. Peoples is the second Hokie who has chosen to not only use his free COVID year but also do so at Virginia Tech and publicly state his intention to do so, joining LB Alan Tisdale.
Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies
Bristol, VA — A former TV-11 Player of the week has made up his mind where he wants to play football on the next level… Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones on twitter announced he has committed with Virginia Tech. A NCAA Division I prospect, Jones threw 20 touchdown passes and rushed for six more before […]
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension across I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is updating its Master Plan, and one of the improvements airport officials are studying is a runway extension that would cross Interstate 581. They say their review of the idea is just beginning, but this week they discussed the idea with members...
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
WDBJ7.com
Power restored for most AEP customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: West Salem Diner sees success just one week after opening up shop
SALEM, Va. – A familiar spot in downtown Salem got a makeover recently. Now, it’s open for business. We’re getting an early taste of West Salem Diner!. “You know we were thinking what is Salem missing what does Salem need, and a good breakfast option was definitely one of the things that was missing.”
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official
Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say
ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
