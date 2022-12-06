ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Makes the Top 8 for 2024 Four-Star QB Michael Van Buren

Michael Van Buren has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class with his average rating easily being four stars while ESPN rates him as a five-star recruit. The talented QB from Baltimore powerhouse St Frances Academy is undoubtedly one of the top overall targets for Virginia Tech in the 2024 class.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech DB Nasir Peoples Will Return for the 2023 Season

Veteran Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples has announced that he will use his free COVID year in Blacksburg and return to the Hokies for the 2023 season. Peoples is the second Hokie who has chosen to not only use his free COVID year but also do so at Virginia Tech and publicly state his intention to do so, joining LB Alan Tisdale.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville

Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension across I-581

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is updating its Master Plan, and one of the improvements airport officials are studying is a runway extension that would cross Interstate 581. They say their review of the idea is just beginning, but this week they discussed the idea with members...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored for most AEP customers

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County

At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official

Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WJHL

SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

