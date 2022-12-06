ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Prestwick Village partners with RCC to train nurse aides

By Wylie Bell Director of Marketing, Communications, RCC
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHVig_0jZD78Nn00
Richmond Community College Nursing Assistant I students have been welcomed into Prestwick Village Assisted Living for the clinical portion of the healthcare program. Photo courtesy of RCC

HAMLET — Prestwick Village Assisted Living has teamed up with Richmond Community College to help Nursing Assistant I students develop into highly trained caregivers in the healthcare profession.

Prestwick Village Assisted Living is now serving as a clinical rotation site for hands-on learning as part of RichmondCC’s curriculum requirements. This allows students to gain experience working in senior living while completing their schooling, which typically will lead to job offers being extended to the students near graduation.

“Prestwick Village provides exceptional, personalized care for seniors ages 55 and up. As an all-inclusive senior living community, the amenities, activities, services and care focus on residents living their best lives by keeping their minds, bodies and spirits engaged,” said Prestwick Village Executive Director Ray Robinson. “The care team works together to create the most comfortable living environment that is like no other.”

The students assist residents with daily care, help them participate in activities and provide meaningful new relationships.

“I like being around the residents. A lot of them just need someone to talk to, so it’s good to be a listening ear and helping them. They appreciate the help,” said nursing assistant student Chaunteaus Walls.

Another RichmondCC nursing assistant student, Essence Gilbert, has experience working in healthcare, but she was on the administration side of the business where she interacted with nurses and doctors. This is her first time with hands-on care for others.

“It’s been a very great learning experience so far. Working with the older generation is amazing,” Gilbert said. “Hearing their stories and seeing how appreciative they are, it makes me so passionate about the job, and I know where I’m supposed to be.”

Gilbert has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, but she has come back to school to start a new career path. After finishing the Nursing Assistant program this December, she plans to continue her education in nursing with the end goal to become a nurse practitioner.

Frank Rainwater was nervous about starting clinicals and having to apply what they had learned in the classroom.

“I’m a hands-on guy so being here in the facility has made two and two equal four,” Rainwater said. “Everybody here has their own background, and it’s just a rainbow of personalities. Everybody’s room is decorated differently, so you see someone’s lifetime and their interests and manners.”

RichmondCC Allied Health Programs Coordinator Leah Grooms noted that there is an increasing need for certified nursing assistants.

“We are preparing our students for critical positions in the healthcare system. For many, this will be the starting point to a lifelong career caring for others,” Grooms said.

Assisted living and senior care is only one area served mainly by certified nursing assistants, or CNAs. Graduates will also have opportunities to work in other settings such as hospitals or private practices.

The Nursing Assistant I program at RichmondCC offers the class in a variety of formats: day, evening or hybrid. While many hours are spent learning in a traditional classroom setting, the clinical rounds are a highly important part of the course curriculum.

“This is the first semester since COVID hit in spring of 2020 that any of the Nursing Assistant I students have been able to return to clinicals,” Grooms said. “We are excited that Prestwick Village is able to offer us this opportunity, and all of the staff and residents are so receptive of the students.”

Upon successful completion of the Nursing Assistant I course, students take an examination for listing and certification with the state registry of North Carolina for CNAs.

RichmondCC will be offering a Nursing Assistant I evening class Jan. 24 through Aug. 29. Class will meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Honeycutt Center on the Scotland County Campus. Mandatory orientation for this class will be held Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Honeycutt Center. For more information, call (910) 410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu/academics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Four RCC students ready to start careers with Duke Energy

HAMLET – Four students in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology (EUSRT) program at Richmond Community College will work for Duke Energy immediately after graduating in May of 2023. Three of these students have been sitting on these job offers since completing internships with the company this past summer, and the fourth student is still working for Duke in an extended internship.
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Governor offers reward for information on Moore County attack

RALEIGH — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. The State is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Floats dazzle at Hamlet Christmas Parade

The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening. Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd. Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity. The grand finale...
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Improvements at the Rock

The repaving project at the Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex is set to be completed in mid-December. Milling began about a week and a half ago and paving started last week. “It’s shaping up beautifully,” said Vice President of Operations Justin Jones. “Improvements to Little Rock currently are going as...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Hamlet Middle names honor roll

HAMLET — Hamlet Middle School has named their A and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of the 2022-23 academic year. A Honor Roll is listed under the caption for each photo. 6th Grade A/B Honor Roll — Caydance Barbour, Stephen Brewer, Zayvion Brewington, Kaydence Cooke, Ulises...
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy